Details Laura Loomer Has Revealed About Her Secret Soon-To-Be Husband

Wedding bells are approaching for several high power couples in Washington, D.C. First, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement, then came Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn. Now, it seems that Laura Loomer is scrambling to scamper down the aisle, even if she is insistent on keeping much of her hubby-to-be's identity a secret. On December 16, President Donald Trump let the cat out of the bag that Loomer was getting married, as evidenced by a video she posted to X (formerly Twitter). This was then followed up with a photo posted on December 17 with Loomer showing off her ring and an emoji covering her fiancé's face.

While she's most likely over the moon that the president leaked her big news, as Loomer's relationship with Trump borders on the fanatical, little is known about the man who proposed to her. In August, Loomer sat down with Patrick Bet-David on his "PBD Podcast" and opened up about her love life. There she announced, "I am in a serious relationship" and divulged that, "we met on an airplane." Without once mentioning her partner's name, Loomer admitted that they had been together for "a while" and that this mystery man was trying to pursue her during the 2024 presidential campaign. She sat him down and explained her priorities and apparently he took it in stride and they're still together. As for keeping him out of the public eye, Loomer explained, "I keep him away from the media because I don't want him to be targeted."