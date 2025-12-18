Details Laura Loomer Has Revealed About Her Secret Soon-To-Be Husband
Wedding bells are approaching for several high power couples in Washington, D.C. First, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement, then came Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn. Now, it seems that Laura Loomer is scrambling to scamper down the aisle, even if she is insistent on keeping much of her hubby-to-be's identity a secret. On December 16, President Donald Trump let the cat out of the bag that Loomer was getting married, as evidenced by a video she posted to X (formerly Twitter). This was then followed up with a photo posted on December 17 with Loomer showing off her ring and an emoji covering her fiancé's face.
While she's most likely over the moon that the president leaked her big news, as Loomer's relationship with Trump borders on the fanatical, little is known about the man who proposed to her. In August, Loomer sat down with Patrick Bet-David on his "PBD Podcast" and opened up about her love life. There she announced, "I am in a serious relationship" and divulged that, "we met on an airplane." Without once mentioning her partner's name, Loomer admitted that they had been together for "a while" and that this mystery man was trying to pursue her during the 2024 presidential campaign. She sat him down and explained her priorities and apparently he took it in stride and they're still together. As for keeping him out of the public eye, Loomer explained, "I keep him away from the media because I don't want him to be targeted."
Laura Loomer's public persona is at odds with a private life
Of course everyone is deserving of privacy, however, Laura Loomer lives a rather public life and keeping her fiancé out of view might be harder than she realizes. Though Loomer told Patrick Bet-David that "I don't like to talk about my personal life that much," she has a knack for running her mouth about most everything else. Loomer has been surrounded by several controversies, most of them involving her saying something harmful to or about marginalized communities. This has often allowed Loomer to ride the lightning, turning her bad behavior into free publicity or even as a means to raise money. With such a knack for personal marketing, it must surely be hard to keep her private life to herself.
Though Loomer did suggest that her beau is "not political," on "PBD," it does raise some eyebrows. Loomer has made a name for herself within the conservative sphere, alleging to have almost snagged the White House press secretary position from Karoline Leavitt. For someone with such a bold personality who notoriously speaks her mind, it's odd that Loomer has sidled up with someone she has made out to be essentially a quiet, blank slate. Hopefully the couple can continue to enjoy some semblance of privacy, though the wedding will most likely be a spectacle.