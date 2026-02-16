Side-By-Side Pics Of Hillary Clinton & Her Celeb Lookalike Will Make You Do A Double Take

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity doppelgangers are common. It's well known that McKenna Grace looks an awful lot like a certain teenage witch. And even Kate Beckinsale admits that she and another famous actor could be twins. What is less common is celebrity/politician doppelgangers. Outside of Larry David and Bernie Sanders, who are actually related, it isn't often that a famous star and a political operative could be mistaken for one another without the star putting on a lot of makeup to play the role. But looking at Sabrina Carpenter and a young Hillary Clinton, it's hard to be sure which is which.

I see the resemblance. Hillary Rodham Clinton and Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/NY3fldzsFh — AskAubry 🦋 🐆🦝 (@ask_aubry) October 26, 2024

The singer and the onetime presidential candidate share several facial features, including high cheekbones, almond-shaped eyes, and a heart-shaped chin. If Carpenter jumped into a Delorean and headed back to 1975, the only way Bill Clinton could be sure the singer wasn't his new bride would be that Carpenter is five inches shorter than Hillary, who herself stands just 5'5. Carpenter and Hillary Clinton look so much alike that the internet is abuzz with what that could mean for the singer's future, including hopes that she plays Hillary in a biopic.