Side-By-Side Pics Of Hillary Clinton & Her Celeb Lookalike Will Make You Do A Double Take
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Celebrity doppelgangers are common. It's well known that McKenna Grace looks an awful lot like a certain teenage witch. And even Kate Beckinsale admits that she and another famous actor could be twins. What is less common is celebrity/politician doppelgangers. Outside of Larry David and Bernie Sanders, who are actually related, it isn't often that a famous star and a political operative could be mistaken for one another without the star putting on a lot of makeup to play the role. But looking at Sabrina Carpenter and a young Hillary Clinton, it's hard to be sure which is which.
I see the resemblance.
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/NY3fldzsFh
— AskAubry 🦋 🐆🦝 (@ask_aubry) October 26, 2024
The singer and the onetime presidential candidate share several facial features, including high cheekbones, almond-shaped eyes, and a heart-shaped chin. If Carpenter jumped into a Delorean and headed back to 1975, the only way Bill Clinton could be sure the singer wasn't his new bride would be that Carpenter is five inches shorter than Hillary, who herself stands just 5'5. Carpenter and Hillary Clinton look so much alike that the internet is abuzz with what that could mean for the singer's future, including hopes that she plays Hillary in a biopic.
Sabrina Carpenter and Hillary Clinton may have more in common than just their looks
The similarities between Hillary Clinton and Sabrina Carpenter don't stop at their looks. As one person explained in a video on X, the two share so many qualities that they could be the real-life version of "The Substance." As the video explains, Carpenter's songs could be hidden messages about Clinton's life, and both have had their credentials as feminists hotly debated. But most of all is their love lives. Bill Clinton's many infidelities, especially his affair with Monica Lewinsky, are well known. For Carpenter, rumors have swirled that her relationship with Barry Keoghan ended when he cheated on her. Perhaps Carpenter's hit song "Manchild" is about Bill and Barry.
Carpenter and Clinton both found their callings early in life. For Carpenter, her road to stardom began when she posted videos of herself singing Taylor Swift and Christina Aguilera songs on YouTube at 10. Clinton's aspiration to prove herself stemmed from being rejected by NASA in her early teens, when the space agency said women couldn't be astronauts. She entered politics in high school and, in a moment that foreshadowed her future, lost her senior-year election for class president to a boy who, according to Carl Bernstein's "A Woman in Charge," said, "You are really stupid if you think a girl can be elected president." It's also well documented that Carpenter is not a fan of Donald Trump, and it's a safe bet that Hillary Clinton isn't either.