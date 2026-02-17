Throwback Pics Of Kristi Noem's 'Karen' Haircut Make Us Almost Grateful For Her Sloppy Extensions

The MAGA elite aren't afraid to go through wild transformations to fit in with the gang. Even Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, can't seem to escape the gravity well that is Mar-a-Lago face. But even before Noem's MAGA makeover, she was chasing stylish fads, including the much-mocked "Karen" hairdo. Back in late 2012, when she was still learning her way in the House of Representatives, Noem followed the latest trend by cutting her hair short and getting that asymmetrical, layered bob that, as one user pointed out on X, lets everyone know she will demand to speak to your manager.

Happy 21st anniversary to my wonderful husband! #kristinoem pic.twitter.com/ROFEtCxtQU — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 23, 2013

It appears Noem jumped on the "Karen" look shortly before it became infamous. According to Vice, the hairstyle first took off in the early 2000s thanks to Sharon Osbourne, and it wasn't until 2014 that it became known by its now popular name (per Business Insider). Noem didn't have the cut early in 2012 (per South Dakota Magazine), but by May of the next year, when she celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary on X, she was rocking the hairdo that would become synonymous with angry suburban moms across America.