Throwback Pics Of Kristi Noem's 'Karen' Haircut Make Us Almost Grateful For Her Sloppy Extensions
The MAGA elite aren't afraid to go through wild transformations to fit in with the gang. Even Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, can't seem to escape the gravity well that is Mar-a-Lago face. But even before Noem's MAGA makeover, she was chasing stylish fads, including the much-mocked "Karen" hairdo. Back in late 2012, when she was still learning her way in the House of Representatives, Noem followed the latest trend by cutting her hair short and getting that asymmetrical, layered bob that, as one user pointed out on X, lets everyone know she will demand to speak to your manager.
Happy 21st anniversary to my wonderful husband! #kristinoem pic.twitter.com/ROFEtCxtQU
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 23, 2013
It appears Noem jumped on the "Karen" look shortly before it became infamous. According to Vice, the hairstyle first took off in the early 2000s thanks to Sharon Osbourne, and it wasn't until 2014 that it became known by its now popular name (per Business Insider). Noem didn't have the cut early in 2012 (per South Dakota Magazine), but by May of the next year, when she celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary on X, she was rocking the hairdo that would become synonymous with angry suburban moms across America.
Kristi Noem's new hair won't keep people from mocking her
While Kristi Noem ditched the "Karen" look long ago, that hasn't kept people from making fun of her hairdos over the years. In 2024, Noem gave the updo a try and was quickly met with mockery on social media. One user on X even managed to make fun of her hair and the time she killed a dog in one sentence, saying, "I guess @GovKristiNoem didn't have time to fix her hair after protecting her children from this vicious puppy attack."
In 2025, Noem got her hair extensions as part of her makeover to be part of Donald Trump's administration, and people responded to an Instagram post of her in kind, with one user saying, "Are we paying for her cosplay hair and makeup?" and another commenting, "What's heavier, the gun or her hair extensions?" People aren't being nicer on X. One user quipped, "The Senate voted to stop funding extensions to Kristi Noem's hair," while another remarked, "Kristi Noem's priorities are [as] out of whack as her hair and makeup." According to one expert, Noem's hair extensions cost anywhere between $1,500 to $3,000, and that doesn't include what she had to pay for "coloring, blending, and regular maintenance." That's a lot to pay just to have people make fun of you online.