Did Jelly Roll Really Use Ozempic? The Weight-Loss Rumors Explained

A big part of Jelly Roll's weight loss came with an adjustment to how he related to food, something he has discussed his addiction to at length. Along with changing his eating habits with the help of chef and nutritionist Ian Larios, Jelly Roll also got into running. Now he runs every day.

On December 4, 2025, Jelly Roll posted a video on TikTok of himself out on a run, despite it being his 41st birthday. He wanted to let people know how much his life had changed, including with his birthday celebrations — instead of drinking and doing drugs as he'd once done, he was running with a buddy. It was an inspirational message, with Jelly Roll telling his fans that they can change their lives if they work at it.

Speaking of birthdays, Jelly Roll opened up on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast about when and why he decided to make some big changes in his life. It was near his 39th birthday, and he said, "I don't think I've ever met a 500-pound 40-year-old ... It felt like I'd already cheated the game. I'd had multiple heart issues, and I was like, 'Man, I should really start trying to figure this out.' I felt like I could feel myself dying." Now, he's really living, and Ozempic doesn't seem to be part of his life at all.