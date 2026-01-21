Prince William Is On Everyone's Lips After Prince Harry Flaunts 'Alarming Baldness' In Court
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Retreating back across the pond in January of 2026 to testify in court, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex set off a firestorm of tongue-in-cheek observations. In his 2023 memoir, "Spare," Harry described older brother William, Prince of Wales as having "alarming baldness." However, it seems Harry himself has not been spared in the rampant hair pattern that runs in the royal family, and many were quick to notice.
Spotted departing the Royal Courts of Justice in London, many took to social media to wonder what's really going on with Prince Harry's hair, as well as serve him up some humble pie. One account on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Spare some hair?" with the post including the comment, "I wonder if he has any regrets about mocking his brother Prince William's hair loss in his book." Another post used Harry's own words against him, suggesting that Harry was "giving alarming baldness" with his courtroom look. Another X user wanted to break the news to Harry that "holding on to that tuft at the front" might not be the best look for the former royal. Jokes aside, Harry's appearance in court highlights just how much the Duke of Sussex has changed since his move to the United States.
Prince Harry has been struggling since relocating to America
After the chaos of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex making their exit from the royal family in 2020, it seems struggles have followed the couple. Meghan had an uphill battle getting her brand off the ground, controversy seems to follow her everywhere, and recently she's hinted at having financial fears. It seems the stress of rebranding, raising a family, and ditching royal titles has possibly caught up with Harry as well — and his hair is showing signs of wear and tear.
Similar to how William, Prince of Wales has gone on a hair journey, it seems that Harry is now dealing with a rapidly receding hairline of his own. While this hair loss could be tied to Harry's move to the States, it seems that some might be viewing it as payback for what the Duke of Sussex divulged in his memoir. Perhaps both Meghan and Harry thought the move would shake off the bad press that hounded them, but considering the comedy of errors the couple has since stumbled into, it's feeling a bit on the nose. As one user on X pointed out, "Looks like karma has caught up with him." Hopefully Harry can embrace his changing looks with grace in the near future, although considering how he's dragging out the feud with his family, it might not be a safe bet.