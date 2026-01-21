Prince William Is On Everyone's Lips After Prince Harry Flaunts 'Alarming Baldness' In Court

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Retreating back across the pond in January of 2026 to testify in court, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex set off a firestorm of tongue-in-cheek observations. In his 2023 memoir, "Spare," Harry described older brother William, Prince of Wales as having "alarming baldness." However, it seems Harry himself has not been spared in the rampant hair pattern that runs in the royal family, and many were quick to notice.

Spotted departing the Royal Courts of Justice in London, many took to social media to wonder what's really going on with Prince Harry's hair, as well as serve him up some humble pie. One account on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Spare some hair?" with the post including the comment, "I wonder if he has any regrets about mocking his brother Prince William's hair loss in his book." Another post used Harry's own words against him, suggesting that Harry was "giving alarming baldness" with his courtroom look. Another X user wanted to break the news to Harry that "holding on to that tuft at the front" might not be the best look for the former royal. Jokes aside, Harry's appearance in court highlights just how much the Duke of Sussex has changed since his move to the United States.