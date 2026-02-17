HGTV Stars Who Could Have Sent David Bromstad That Emotional BFF Text

HGTV star David Bromstad has had quite the transformation over the years. However, the journey hasn't always been easy, with Bromstad facing his fair share of personal tragedy — especially in the aftermath of his devastating breakup from Jeffrey Glasko. Fortunately, it seems that the reality TV star's closest friends have had his back through it all. One such friend — whom Bromstad notably described as his "best friend," no less — sent the heavily-tattooed designer a particularly heartwarming text message, which he read out loud on an episode of "My Lottery Dream Home" in early January 2026. And, while Bromstad didn't actually disclose who sent the text, we do have some educated guesses.

"No one is like us, girl. We've come from the deepest depths and rise to the stars," it began (via Instagram). "We've crashed, burned, gotten up, slid down life's hardest mountains. You've always been my rope when I'm barely holding on. You are my Frodo in the dark, my Thelma with a getaway plan [...] And, still, we're just getting started." The fan-favorite HGTV host visibly fought back tears as he read it to his clients, sweetly adding, "Besties are like no other." Regarding who exactly Bromstad's pal is, one name immediately springs to mind: fellow HGTV star Alison Victoria, who's also had a stunning transformation.

In fact, not long after this particular episode of "My Lottery Dream Home" aired, Victoria herself took to Instagram to join the viral "me in 2016" trend by celebrating a decade of friendship with Bromstad. "It was the year I fell in love and in friendship with @bromco (look at our babyyyy faces)," she enthused in the post's caption. That being said, Victoria isn't the only possible sender of the text, nor the only one with a HGTV connection.