HGTV Stars Who Could Have Sent David Bromstad That Emotional BFF Text
HGTV star David Bromstad has had quite the transformation over the years. However, the journey hasn't always been easy, with Bromstad facing his fair share of personal tragedy — especially in the aftermath of his devastating breakup from Jeffrey Glasko. Fortunately, it seems that the reality TV star's closest friends have had his back through it all. One such friend — whom Bromstad notably described as his "best friend," no less — sent the heavily-tattooed designer a particularly heartwarming text message, which he read out loud on an episode of "My Lottery Dream Home" in early January 2026. And, while Bromstad didn't actually disclose who sent the text, we do have some educated guesses.
"No one is like us, girl. We've come from the deepest depths and rise to the stars," it began (via Instagram). "We've crashed, burned, gotten up, slid down life's hardest mountains. You've always been my rope when I'm barely holding on. You are my Frodo in the dark, my Thelma with a getaway plan [...] And, still, we're just getting started." The fan-favorite HGTV host visibly fought back tears as he read it to his clients, sweetly adding, "Besties are like no other." Regarding who exactly Bromstad's pal is, one name immediately springs to mind: fellow HGTV star Alison Victoria, who's also had a stunning transformation.
In fact, not long after this particular episode of "My Lottery Dream Home" aired, Victoria herself took to Instagram to join the viral "me in 2016" trend by celebrating a decade of friendship with Bromstad. "It was the year I fell in love and in friendship with @bromco (look at our babyyyy faces)," she enthused in the post's caption. That being said, Victoria isn't the only possible sender of the text, nor the only one with a HGTV connection.
Many of HGTV's biggest stars share a close bond
During a September 2024 interview with Realtor, David Bromstad's good friend Alison Victoria made it clear that she shares a similarly close bond with many of their fellow HGTV stars, painting a touching picture of mutual support across the entire network. Still, Victoria and Bromstad seem to be especially close. "[T]hey're my favorite people. When you see those connections, those are real friendships," the "Windy City Rehab" host gushed. "Tania Nayak is one of my best friends. Ty Pennington is like my brother. David Bromstad is like my other brother." Victoria similarly named Jonathan Knight and Sarah and Brian Baeumler as other great friends of hers, noting, "We just really love each other and we really support each other, and that to me is a camaraderie that you just can't fake."
With that in mind, while she remains our prime suspect as to who sent the heartwarming text message that made Bromstad so emotional on "My Lottery Dream Home," there are certainly plenty of other candidates from elsewhere in the HGTV universe as well. For example, Bromstad has made no secret of the fact that he's also very close with fellow designer Genevieve Gorder, the host of HGTV's hit show "Dear Genevieve."
In 2014, Bromstad posted a collection of silly selfies featuring the lovable duo on Facebook, in honor of the home renovation network's 20th anniversary, referring to Gorder as: "My baby girl." That doesn't sound too far off from BFF. But while we may never know who sent that text, it's safe to say that the beloved HGTV star has tons of people in his corner.