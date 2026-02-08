Tragic Details About David Bromstad's Life Since His Jeffrey Glasko Breakup
One of the biggest secrets about "My Lottery Dream Home" has nothing to do with scratch-off tickets or open floor plans. A good part of the long-running HGTV show's success is due to its lovable host, David Bromstad. Fans adore the former "HGTV Design Star" winner's effervescent personality and unique style; bold, clashing colors and oodles of accessories are his trademarks, and there's barely an inch of skin he hasn't tattooed. But to look at Bromstad gleefully laughing as he parades through mansions and chats up new millionaires, you'd never know the pain that lies beneath his fabulous surface.
Notoriously private about his relationship status, Bromstad has been burned at least once before. He was in a decade-plus relationship with former police officer Jeffrey Glasko, who also played a large part in Bromstad's career as the COO of his eponymous company. The couple parted ways in 2015, after which Bromstad's life continued to hit multiple road bumps. Looking at where the decade after their split took the designer makes it all the more inspiring that Bromstad is now living his best life.
Bromstad and his ex got in a legal tangle
Seeing a long-term relationship go south is heartbreaking enough, but when things get nasty, life becomes still more complicated. After Jeffrey Glasko split from David Bromstad, later that year he proceeded to file an embarrassing civil suit against the HGTV star. Per documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Glasko alleged that he was entitled to an even share of their joint property under a cohabitation agreement they made when they moved into a Miami condo together. He also claimed that his ex squandered a portion of their shared funds on "illicit drugs and prostitutes resulting in a loss of trust and confidence."
The Florida circuit court judge who heard the case ordered the "scandalous" allegations stricken from the case. Glasko's legal team amended it and refiled, though the above quote was in that second filing. The judge wasn't having it. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, freeing Bromstad from financial obligations. Bromstad's legal team denied the accusations Glasko had made.
Bromstad suffered a family health crisis
The legal headache was soon followed by personal heartache. In August 2016, David Bromstad's father, Richard Bromstad, was hospitalized with arrhythmia and suspected heart attack. Addressing his "prayer warriors" on Facebook, David asked, "If [you] could please pray that he makes it [through] this very trying time. He is very discouraged."
Thankfully, Richard pulled through, and he and his wife, Diane, live close enough to David to share special moments together. For example, on Father's Day 2021, Bromstad shared pics of the two of them on Instagram at "the hole in the wall" breakfast place his dad chose for a treat. He also wrote a moving tribute, praising Richard's compassion, kindness, and a competitive spirit which "comes in handy when I'm kicking your butt in marbles." Bromstad continued, "To all the dads out there, keep being the rocks that your family needs and continue to inspire! ... So honored and proud to be his son."
Bromstad's dream home became a nightmare and he faced his personal demons
In 2021, the man who has helped so many people find their perfect homes decided he wanted one of his own. David Bromstad found a dreamy home in Winter Park, Florida: a five-bedroom Tudor featuring an expansive kitchen and a backyard complete with a pool, cabana, and outdoor kitchen. He was in the midst of renovating it to suit his personal style when disaster struck in the form of a violent tropical storm. The house suffered such extensive water damage that a good portion of it had to be torn down and the project restarted.
As Bromstad explained in the HGTV special "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending" (via People), he had hoped that having his own sanctuary would be a means of healing from the memories of being bullied as a teen for being gay. "Now my childhood fantasy, my house, is broken, like me," he recalled. Seeing his beautiful home in ruins was emotionally devastating for Bromstad. He explained on his HGTV special, "I got into some unhealthy behaviors and it's really easy to go there when you're under distress." Those "unhealthy behaviors" included substance abuse, and it wasn't long before Bromstad realized he needed professional help.
Getting sober with the help of treatment was the first step toward healing. Bromstad continued his journey by taking a literal journey — to Norway, where his family has roots — for his 50th birthday in 2023, as seen above. He also conquered the summit of Reinebringen, a steep 3.8-mile hiking trail up stone steps that provides spectacular views. It was symbolic of his rise from despair into hope.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Bromstad is finally living the dream
At long last, the clouds surrounding David Bromstad are clearing away, and the future looks much brighter. He's sober and sharing his truth as "The unapologetic authentic me," as he put it on Instagram. "My Lottery Dream Home" entered its 18th season in 2025 and shows no sign of wearing out its welcome. Best of all, he's finally established in his refurbished "deliciously yummy" home, which is — surprise! — pink from top to bottom. The theme even extends to the backyard, which now features a lounge area festooned with pink macramé hangings.
Naturally, Bromstad made sure his parents were there for the big reveal on "My Lottery Dream Home." His dad Richard Bromstad admitted, "It's beyond anything that I would have thought that he would do," later adding, "It's incredible" (via Instagram).
What's next? Maybe a glow-up of his personal life. Bromstad has openly said he's ready to find a husband; on one "Lottery" episode, he told a realtor, "I've been single for, like, 10 years" (per Instagram). Fans would love to see their favorite host find a handsome prince to share his fairy-tale home.