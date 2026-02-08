Tragic Details About David Bromstad's Life Since His Jeffrey Glasko Breakup

In 2021, the man who has helped so many people find their perfect homes decided he wanted one of his own. David Bromstad found a dreamy home in Winter Park, Florida: a five-bedroom Tudor featuring an expansive kitchen and a backyard complete with a pool, cabana, and outdoor kitchen. He was in the midst of renovating it to suit his personal style when disaster struck in the form of a violent tropical storm. The house suffered such extensive water damage that a good portion of it had to be torn down and the project restarted.

As Bromstad explained in the HGTV special "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending" (via People), he had hoped that having his own sanctuary would be a means of healing from the memories of being bullied as a teen for being gay. "Now my childhood fantasy, my house, is broken, like me," he recalled. Seeing his beautiful home in ruins was emotionally devastating for Bromstad. He explained on his HGTV special, "I got into some unhealthy behaviors and it's really easy to go there when you're under distress." Those "unhealthy behaviors" included substance abuse, and it wasn't long before Bromstad realized he needed professional help.

Getting sober with the help of treatment was the first step toward healing. Bromstad continued his journey by taking a literal journey — to Norway, where his family has roots — for his 50th birthday in 2023, as seen above. He also conquered the summit of Reinebringen, a steep 3.8-mile hiking trail up stone steps that provides spectacular views. It was symbolic of his rise from despair into hope.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).