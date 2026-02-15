HGTV Couples Whose Relationships Are Full Of Glaring Red Flags

Chip and Joanna Gaines are an iconic HGTV couple, and for good reason. From 2013 to 2018, the duo hosted "Fixer Upper" and quickly became household names for their unique designs and undeniable charisma. "Fixer Upper" became a full-fledged franchise, and the Gaineses established a huge overarching company, Magnolia. The Gaineses share five children and have been married since 2003.

As iconic as the Gaineses are, there's no denying the red flags in their relationship over the years. Chip and Joanna didn't just work together constantly during the first years of their union, but also had children quickly. The couple have been extremely open about how hard their marriage can be because their work-life balance is usually out of whack. "I think the challenge is it's hard to shut off," Joanna told People in March 2023. "Sometimes there's no clocking out." When it comes to mixing business and romance, attempts to intertwine the two can end in disaster. "The biggest red flag I see in Chip and Joanna Gaines' marriage is the need to refocus on the romantic partnership," relationship expert Susan Winter told Glam.

Over the years, the Gaineses have been the subject of several divorce rumors. After over 20 years of marriage, however, the couple told People in July 2025 that they were looking to rekindle the excitement in their relationship through new hobbies like dance. Chip, in particular, is adamant that they'll never get divorced. "Divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us. ... We're in it forever," he told Access Hollywood in 2021.