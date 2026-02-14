Everything We Know About Annie Guthrie & Tommaso Cioni's Marriage
Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, February 1, 2026 after reportedly having dinner at the home of her daughter Annie Guthrie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. He then drove Nancy home at just before 10 p.m., The New York Times reported. So, he was the last person in her family to see her as she entered her home through her garage. Cioni was later questioned by police, but it's unclear if police consider him a person of interest. The internet certainly is, though, calling out both Annie and Cioni, demanding answers about Nancy's whereabouts on X.
The couple married in 2006, according to StyleCaster. Per Parade, they have a son together whose name and age hasn't been publicly confirmed. They live in Tucson about a 10 minute drive from Nancy, in a home that's reportedly worth between $650,000 and $1 million. Annie is an author, poet, and jeweler who spoke about Cioni's support of her in a 2013 interview with Womens Quarterly Conversation. "[He] is my greatest teacher. He is a great manifester; he writes poetry with his lifestyle," she said. Cioni is also a sixth grade science teacher, according to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile that was viewed by Parade. Cioni was also in a local alternative rock band called Early Black that appears to have gone inactive around 2017.
Police searched Annie and Tommaso's neighborhood as the internet called for a closer look at their friends
Police released video footage they recovered from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the same day they began searching Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's property and the surrounding neighborhood, People reported. Per reports, the couple's home was searched days before. They also received the first fake ransom texts from Derrick Callella, who has since been arrested on charges related to interstate ransom and telecommunications abuse, according to Us Weekly.
These are some circumstances that have caused some people on the internet to suggest the Pima County Police and the FBI look closer at some of Annie and Tommaso's friends, including his former bandmates in Early Black, Walter I. Gonçalves Jr and Dominic Evans. "I think everyone in that inner circle should be looked at and fully vetted. Including this guy, Dominic Evans," one user wrote on X. "He's Tommaso Cioni's friend & bandmate. Has arrests for burglary, robbery, embezzlement, DUI." The post included screenshots of Evans' record. "I want everyone vetted. This is turning into ColdCase fast ..." someone else wrote on X.