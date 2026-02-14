Everything We Know About Annie Guthrie & Tommaso Cioni's Marriage

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, February 1, 2026 after reportedly having dinner at the home of her daughter Annie Guthrie and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. He then drove Nancy home at just before 10 p.m., The New York Times reported. So, he was the last person in her family to see her as she entered her home through her garage. Cioni was later questioned by police, but it's unclear if police consider him a person of interest. The internet certainly is, though, calling out both Annie and Cioni, demanding answers about Nancy's whereabouts on X.

The couple married in 2006, according to StyleCaster. Per Parade, they have a son together whose name and age hasn't been publicly confirmed. They live in Tucson about a 10 minute drive from Nancy, in a home that's reportedly worth between $650,000 and $1 million. Annie is an author, poet, and jeweler who spoke about Cioni's support of her in a 2013 interview with Womens Quarterly Conversation. "[He] is my greatest teacher. He is a great manifester; he writes poetry with his lifestyle," she said. Cioni is also a sixth grade science teacher, according to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile that was viewed by Parade. Cioni was also in a local alternative rock band called Early Black that appears to have gone inactive around 2017.