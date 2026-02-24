Nicki Minaj's Biggest Makeup Mistakes Are Hard To Look Away From

Nicki Minaj has gone full MAGA. But has she had a wild MAGA transformation like so many of the ladies in Donald Trump's inner circle have? The 12-time Grammy nominee certainly doesn't seem to be heading toward Mar-A-Lago face... yet. She has, on the other hand, sported some looks that scream "Republican makeup." And believe it or not, this started well before she hopped on the "I love Trump" train.

Minaj has been in the spotlight for years, and that means we've seen her style go through many phases. Overall, Minaj's makeup looks have been good. That said, when they're bad, they're really bad. Over the years, she's sported some makeup that has us scratching our heads to this day. And, unfortunately for her, when you're a celeb, your makeup mistakes are often caught on camera. From cakey foundation and crazy contouring to false lashes that make our eyelids feel heavy just looking at them, Minaj's most unfortunate makeup moments are all over the map. They have us wishing we could hand the "Monster" rapper a monster-sized pack of makeup wipes.