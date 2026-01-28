Up Close Look At Nicki Minaj During Trump Summit Reveals Her Makeup Is A Cakey Mess

This makeup mayhem is yet another misstep in Nicki Minaj's transformation into becoming a MAGA superfan. At the summit, she declared herself to be Donald Trump's "number one fan" while holding his hand (per the Independent). Minaj brought up how her pivot towards Trump has had some fallout, claiming that any backchat headed in her direction will only "motivate all of us to support him more." However, Minaj's bold claims and brief speech were overshadowed by not only her disastrous styling but also a fumble she made in a similar arena not too long ago.

Sitting next to Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event on December 21, Minaj made an eyebrow-raising comment. For someone who has made a living off of her clever use of words, Minaj has certainly been putting her foot in her mouth. While fans are rankled that she's made a hard political turn, some might be able to find solace in the fact that her sense of style and makeup have degraded with Minaj's alignment. There's room to argue that Minaj might have lost more than just some fans; considering how disastrous her styling was for the Trump Accounts Summit, maybe she also lost her glam squad. At the very least, Minaj should stop taking styling advice from the president and his Mar-a-Lago-faced followers and at least try to tone down the caked-on foundation for her public appearances.