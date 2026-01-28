Up Close Look At Nicki Minaj During Trump Summit Reveals Her Makeup Is A Cakey Mess
During a not-so-surprising appearance alongside Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj once again doubled down on her endorsement for the president. Leading up to the Trump Accounts Summit on January 28, Minaj had been posting about it on social media. On January 24, Minaj spread the word on X that she would be participating in the Trump Account Initiative, so when the president pulled her on stage to say a few words, it wasn't the biggest reveal. However, it seems that Minaj was possibly taking cues from Trump's own disastrous makeup style and overdid her caked-on glam.
The "Super Bass" singer went overboard with the blush, making her too-dark purple lipstick stand out in an unflattering way. Plus, her caked-up foundation was extra noticeable, as it appears to have gotten stuck in the delicate baby hairs around her ears. Though Minaj is known for her gorgeous cat-eye makeup, here it appears a little slapdash and unfinished, which puts her lashes at odds with the rest of her overblown look. If anything, this makeup mishap is another indication that Minaj's style transformation is just as disastrous as her recent alignment with the Trump administration.
Nicki Minaj keeps making mistakes onstage
This makeup mayhem is yet another misstep in Nicki Minaj's transformation into becoming a MAGA superfan. At the summit, she declared herself to be Donald Trump's "number one fan" while holding his hand (per the Independent). Minaj brought up how her pivot towards Trump has had some fallout, claiming that any backchat headed in her direction will only "motivate all of us to support him more." However, Minaj's bold claims and brief speech were overshadowed by not only her disastrous styling but also a fumble she made in a similar arena not too long ago.
Sitting next to Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event on December 21, Minaj made an eyebrow-raising comment. For someone who has made a living off of her clever use of words, Minaj has certainly been putting her foot in her mouth. While fans are rankled that she's made a hard political turn, some might be able to find solace in the fact that her sense of style and makeup have degraded with Minaj's alignment. There's room to argue that Minaj might have lost more than just some fans; considering how disastrous her styling was for the Trump Accounts Summit, maybe she also lost her glam squad. At the very least, Minaj should stop taking styling advice from the president and his Mar-a-Lago-faced followers and at least try to tone down the caked-on foundation for her public appearances.