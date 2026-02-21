Lily Allen Wasted No Time Moving On After Her Split From David Harbour
While Lily Allen's messy and very public divorce from David Harbour was still playing out in January, she had already moved on to a new man and wasted no time flaunting their burgeoning romance to the world. The celebrated artist enjoyed the sights and sounds of Paris, France, in January alongside her new boyfriend, Jonah Freud. The cute couple was spotted in the City of Light amid Paris Fashion Week, where they attended numerous fashion shows and high-profile after parties.
Allen's transformation over the years has been stunning, and she's become a trendsetter and fashion icon for her chic and rebellious style. So it's no wonder that it didn't take long for her to find a new and interesting romantic partner. Allen and Freud were first romantically linked in December 2025, when Allen hosted a swanky Christmas party in London. This is where she was first spotted getting flirty and even locking lips with Freud. Freud himself comes from a uniquely iconic family lineage, with his great-great-grandfather being the infamous father of psychoanalysis himself, Sigmund Freud.
Allen's romance with Freud came mere months after she filed for divorce from the "Stranger Things" star in September 2025. Allen and Harbor first announced their separation in February 2025, after four years of marriage. While there were many signs that their marriage was never going to last, fans were left wondering what had caused it to fall apart. Allen's album "West End Girl," released in October 2025, seemingly answered those questions and included many songs that overtly accused Harbor of cheating on her and possibly having a sex addiction, which led to her decision to call it quits on their marriage.
Is Lily Allen moving on too quickly from her previous marriage?
When Lily Allen filed for divorce from David Harbour, it marked the second time Allen has ended a marriage, after previously getting divorced from ex-husband Sam Cooper in 2018. Then, less than a year after her split from Harbour, Allen embarked on a new high-profile relationship. But is this new fling too soon to have a real chance? We spoke with relationship expert Susan Winter, the bestselling author of "Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache," who shared her advice for people entering a new romance after going through a painful split.
"It's best to process your feelings before re-entering the world of dating. This is for your benefit as well as your prospective partner," Winter shared with The List. "Unresolved anger, guilt, and resentment can linger, destroying the foundation of your new relationship." Considering how Allen has expressed feelings of betrayal and shock over Harbour's alleged infidelity, Winter said those feelings can lead to paranoia and "hypervigilance," alienating new partners. It's important for people to enter any new romance with an open mind. "If you're going to move forward, do so with fresh eyes to allow your new partner a clean slate," Winters said.
While it seems that Allen hasn't been the same after her divorce, but she's been thriving – Winter says it's easy to let bad experiences color your future interactions. "Trusting someone new can be challenging, as infidelity creates more than a physical rupture. It creates a mental and emotional chasm," Winters said. "Starting fresh allows us greater clarity in what we want and don't want." Hopefully, dating the great-great-grandson of Sigmund Freud will give them both an even greater opportunity to examine their emotions as they develop their relationship.