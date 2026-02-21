Lily Allen Wasted No Time Moving On After Her Split From David Harbour

While Lily Allen's messy and very public divorce from David Harbour was still playing out in January, she had already moved on to a new man and wasted no time flaunting their burgeoning romance to the world. The celebrated artist enjoyed the sights and sounds of Paris, France, in January alongside her new boyfriend, Jonah Freud. The cute couple was spotted in the City of Light amid Paris Fashion Week, where they attended numerous fashion shows and high-profile after parties.

Allen's transformation over the years has been stunning, and she's become a trendsetter and fashion icon for her chic and rebellious style. So it's no wonder that it didn't take long for her to find a new and interesting romantic partner. Allen and Freud were first romantically linked in December 2025, when Allen hosted a swanky Christmas party in London. This is where she was first spotted getting flirty and even locking lips with Freud. Freud himself comes from a uniquely iconic family lineage, with his great-great-grandfather being the infamous father of psychoanalysis himself, Sigmund Freud.

Allen's romance with Freud came mere months after she filed for divorce from the "Stranger Things" star in September 2025. Allen and Harbor first announced their separation in February 2025, after four years of marriage. While there were many signs that their marriage was never going to last, fans were left wondering what had caused it to fall apart. Allen's album "West End Girl," released in October 2025, seemingly answered those questions and included many songs that overtly accused Harbor of cheating on her and possibly having a sex addiction, which led to her decision to call it quits on their marriage.