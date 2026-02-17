The Rise And Fall Of Megyn Kelly's Career Has Been A Sight To See

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Megyn Kelly is one of the TV names you recognize, even if you've never sat through a full segment. She first became a fixture at Fox News, where her courtroom-style interviewing made her a star. In 2017, she left Fox after 12 years and headed to NBC with a massive deal and a daytime show to broaden her appeal beyond partisan cable news. After that chapter imploded, Kelly reemerged as the boss of her own megaphone on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

On the show, she's described the shift from network TV to working for herself as a complete 180, saying she can now do the school run and still be home for dinner. In 2017, she told Insider, "I regret a lot of what I've said. You're gonna be on the air several hours a week, live television, you're gonna say stupid s***. That's just the reality, you know?. So, yeah, there's a lot I'd like to go back and say differently."

Regardless, the very traits that made Kelly successful also left a trail of controversies that eventually narrowed her runway in mainstream TV. She's undeniably built a lavish lifestyle on the climb up. However, the comeback she's selling now reads like a softer version of a downfall — from a Fox News anchor who once helped set the day's agenda to a figure whose biggest moments increasingly land as podcast clips, chopped up and floating around X.