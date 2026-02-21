Bettina Anderson Gave Us A Rare Glimpse At Her Makeup-Free Face
Getting a major glow-up from being the other woman in a squirmy political breakup, Bettina Anderson got her proposal from Donald Trump Jr. just before Christmas 2025. Since then, her social media feed has been a celebration of their time together: Hunting and ski trips, fundraising galas, and major MAGA social events such as the Mar-a-Lago wedding of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino. As the model daughter of a bank president, Anderson has key social connections that helped her fit in seamlessly with President Donald Trump and his associates. Still, it doesn't hurt that she resembles the women in the inner circle as well — and Anderson isn't shy about sharing how she does it.
Anderson already has a "Mar-a-Lago face" in the making (essentially, a plump, rounded appearance is achieved with a cosmetician's help). Rather than denying having any work done, though, the socialite readily shares her experiences as a brand ambassador for Pure Skin Palm Beach. In the post below, Anderson is seen before and after a treatment for Sculptra, an injectable that "stimulates your body's own collagen production" and helps plump up sunken areas naturally, according to the spa's own Instagram feed.
The before-and-after images are strikingly honest. The photo of her prior to the procedure reveals blemishes, an uneven skin tone, and signs of aging. Following the injections, Anderson is shown entirely without makeup (and looking quite good bare-faced). The treatment has filled in her cheek and temple hollows, and even her neck looks smoother. She also appears to have had some other facial refreshing done to even out her complexion.
Looking good is a full-time job for Bettina Anderson
Having passed through an awful (though brief) bangs era, Bettina Anderson has found the personal style that works best for her. The model typically relies on a simple layered haircut, along with an understated makeup palette. But, ironically, looking natural takes quite a bit of work. In January 2026, Anderson's go-to aesthetics spa shared a video on Instagram of her discussing her skin game plan for the remainder of the year. Yes, you read that right: The future presidential daughter-in-law goes for facials and collagen infusions more often in a year than most people get dental cleanings. "Bettina values working alongside a diverse group of expert providers and believes a strategic, long-term approach makes all the difference," the spa explained.
Her considerable wealth means that Anderson can enjoy a very lavish life. Designer outfits fill the closets of her Palm Beach home, and she has no worries about being able to afford luxury hobbies such as horseback riding and hunting. But with all that privilege comes a huge amount of responsibility too. A major player on the Florida social scene — particularly one who's about to join the president's family — can't get away with merely scrubbing her face with a washcloth and dabbing on a little drugstore moisturizer.
In fact, Pure Skin Palm Beach noted in another Instagram post that Anderson undergoes a regular combination of under-eye treatment, a collagen booster, and a full-face skin resurfacing to maintain her photo-ready looks. She needs to stay in top shape for her future wedding. Whenever that may be, Anderson definitely won't be going without makeup, but she'll still want to ensure she won't encounter any unwanted pimples or saggy areas.