Bettina Anderson Gave Us A Rare Glimpse At Her Makeup-Free Face

Getting a major glow-up from being the other woman in a squirmy political breakup, Bettina Anderson got her proposal from Donald Trump Jr. just before Christmas 2025. Since then, her social media feed has been a celebration of their time together: Hunting and ski trips, fundraising galas, and major MAGA social events such as the Mar-a-Lago wedding of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino. As the model daughter of a bank president, Anderson has key social connections that helped her fit in seamlessly with President Donald Trump and his associates. Still, it doesn't hurt that she resembles the women in the inner circle as well — and Anderson isn't shy about sharing how she does it.

Anderson already has a "Mar-a-Lago face" in the making (essentially, a plump, rounded appearance is achieved with a cosmetician's help). Rather than denying having any work done, though, the socialite readily shares her experiences as a brand ambassador for Pure Skin Palm Beach. In the post below, Anderson is seen before and after a treatment for Sculptra, an injectable that "stimulates your body's own collagen production" and helps plump up sunken areas naturally, according to the spa's own Instagram feed.

The before-and-after images are strikingly honest. The photo of her prior to the procedure reveals blemishes, an uneven skin tone, and signs of aging. Following the injections, Anderson is shown entirely without makeup (and looking quite good bare-faced). The treatment has filled in her cheek and temple hollows, and even her neck looks smoother. She also appears to have had some other facial refreshing done to even out her complexion.