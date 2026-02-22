The Little Girl From My Sister's Keeper Is All Grown Up & Unrecognizable Now

The tear-jerking legal drama "My Sister's Keeper" was released in theaters all the way back in 2009. The film starred a fresh-faced Abigail Breslin as Anna Fitzgerald, the younger daughter of Sara Fitzgerald, played by none other than "The Holiday" star Cameron Diaz. But while Diaz herself has undergone a stunning transformation in the years since, Breslin is nearly unrecognizable today on account of being all grown up. The year 2009 was a big one for the child star, who was around 13 at the time.

After all, "My Sister's Keeper" was just one of two high-profile projects she starred in. The other was the hit horror-comedy "Zombieland," which found her sharing the screen with A-listers Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and in a brief but memorable cameo, Bill Murray. In fact, in one scene, Harrelson's character is visibly frustrated by Breslin's character's youthful lack of knowledge regarding both Murray and Mahatma Gandhi. But the ambitious actor was also far from done.

Dimitrios Kambouris & Arturo Holmes/Getty

Breslin remained booked and busy throughout the 2010s. She appeared in blockbusters like "Ender's Game" and hit TV shows like "Scream Queens." She even played Jennifer Grey's iconic character Baby in ABC's 2017 made-for-TV remake of "Dirty Dancing." Breslin wrapped up the decade by revisiting one of her most famous characters, reprising her role as Little Rock in 2019's "Zombieland: Double Tap." More recently, she's starred in films like the 2022 horror-comedy "Slayers" and the 2023 historical drama "Miranda's Victim." All that being said, and despite her demonstrable success in Hollywood, Breslin's stunning transformation has not been without its challenges.