Side-By-Side Photos Of Jessica Simpson Don't Help 'Ozempic Face' Rumors
Jessica Simpson is one of many female celebrities who were berated for their looks and any event in their lives during the early 2000s. Although Simpson overcame the tragic events of her life in the limelight, it seems like she barely gets a break from the bullying in the press and online. Many celebrities are turning to Ozempic and weight-loss drugs to look different than before, but the hype of using weight-loss drugs has resulted in many Ozempic rumors.
Simpson's weight loss transformation over the years included taking diet pills, fluctuating weight during or after pregnancy, and partnering with Weight Watchers. Sadly, her drastic transformations make her a target for Ozempic rumors, and the difference between her face in her late 20s and her mid-40s doesn't help.
The singer's face looked very lively in the above-left photo, taken in 2010 when she was 29 years old. She wore a natural makeup look to the Casino Club opening to let her features shine. Simpson's forehead in 2010 was creaseless, and the skin on her fuller cheeks was smooth. In May 2025, Simpson posted a few selfies on Instagram and shared a lengthy caption about self-growth and finding a higher purpose. Her face at 44 years old is overall slimmer than it was 15 years before, but the skin looks just as smooth. Simpson's cheeks are also more defined than they were in her late 20s, but they look hollow, too. Amid a sea of comments praising her beauty, one user told her to "lay off the Ozempic."
Here's what Jessica has to say about the Ozempic rumors
Jessica Simpson is no stranger to the comments about her possibly using Ozempic, and started dealing with them after showing her daughter Birdie Johnson's room in a 2022 Instagram reel by Pottery Barn Kids. The singer eventually addressed the speculations in a 2023 Bustle interview.
Simpson told Bustle, "Oh, Lord... it's willpower," to shut down the Ozempic rumors. "I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."
She mentioned that the negative comments hurt, despite not letting them distract her from her work. Simpson also told Bustle that using the FaceApp made her reflect on how social media pressures people to impress strangers. However, Simpson believes her weight fluctuation has its advantages. "I am fortunate to have been every size," she said. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."