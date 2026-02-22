Side-By-Side Photos Of Jessica Simpson Don't Help 'Ozempic Face' Rumors

Jessica Simpson is one of many female celebrities who were berated for their looks and any event in their lives during the early 2000s. Although Simpson overcame the tragic events of her life in the limelight, it seems like she barely gets a break from the bullying in the press and online. Many celebrities are turning to Ozempic and weight-loss drugs to look different than before, but the hype of using weight-loss drugs has resulted in many Ozempic rumors.

Simpson's weight loss transformation over the years included taking diet pills, fluctuating weight during or after pregnancy, and partnering with Weight Watchers. Sadly, her drastic transformations make her a target for Ozempic rumors, and the difference between her face in her late 20s and her mid-40s doesn't help.

The singer's face looked very lively in the above-left photo, taken in 2010 when she was 29 years old. She wore a natural makeup look to the Casino Club opening to let her features shine. Simpson's forehead in 2010 was creaseless, and the skin on her fuller cheeks was smooth. In May 2025, Simpson posted a few selfies on Instagram and shared a lengthy caption about self-growth and finding a higher purpose. Her face at 44 years old is overall slimmer than it was 15 years before, but the skin looks just as smooth. Simpson's cheeks are also more defined than they were in her late 20s, but they look hollow, too. Amid a sea of comments praising her beauty, one user told her to "lay off the Ozempic."