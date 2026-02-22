Pics Of Justin & Hailey Bieber's Mismatched Outfits That Show Opposites Attract
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married on September 13, 2018 when they were 24 and 21 years old, respectively. Their relationship had been a rollercoaster and under scrutiny since well before the ink on their marriage license dried at the courthouse, because they were both mega-famous before they became a power couple. Plus, their ages weren't the only strange detail about their relationship.
They've faced divorce rumors since they said "I do." And, based on their individual appearances and outfits, when they walk out their door, they hardly ever look like they're going to the same event, let alone are in the same marriage. But multi-award-winning International Wellness and Relationship Coach Teresha Young told The List that their drastically different styles isn't one of the many red flags in their relationship, it's a green one. "When each partner feels confident and free to express their own personality, preferences, and values through their appearance and style, it often reflects mutual acceptance rather than distance," she said. So, they don't have to wear coordinating outfits to prove to the world or each other that their relationship is solid, and they're ignoring societal stereotypes about the image of a healthy couple.
"Two partners can be deeply aligned in their core values, commitment, and emotional connection, even if their wardrobes have completely different vibes," Young said. Although some couples may enjoy fashion coordination, it doesn't actually indicate how well a relationship is going. "What matters more is whether there is respect, trust, emotional safety, and space for each person to show up as their authentic self," Young added. It's still entertaining to look at photos proving how the Biebers' authentic selves live on different planets sometimes.
When Hailey was dressed for an elegant evening out that Justin seemed to forget
Justin and Hailey Bieber were caught out on the streets of New York City in September 2025 looking like they were headed to different events. Hailey was wearing an elegant little black dress with sunglasses and black heels. Her subtly messy hair was the only detail linking her to Justin, who could've taken a few extra seconds to primp his beard before stepping out in his cat T-shirt, jeans, and purple shoes. It's pointless to guess where they were headed; it could've been anywhere.
Hailey was overdressed for a doughnut run
In August 2023, Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted making a stop at Krispy Kreme in New York City's Times Square. This time, Hailey seemed overdressed for the occasion in a strapless red dress with a matching purse, while Justin wore a sweatshirt and shorts that seemed more appropriate for a sweet treat indulgence session.
Still, it's impossible to ascertain what their final destination was based on their outfits, although it probably wasn't a doughnut shop chain.
Justin's sweatshirt jacket is a bicoastal fashion staple
Justin Bieber seemingly sported the same sweatshirt jacket seen above during a walk with Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles on a potentially chilly day in January 2023. He paired it with a red T-shirt, jeans, and a red baseball cap. Meanwhile, his wife Hailey Bieber wore a crop top, black pants, and a leather jacket and accessorized with her black sunglasses.
They weren't totally uncoordinated this time, but it still looks like Hailey could walk into a casual business meeting or event while Justin's plans revolved around the couch.
They were on completely different style pages in London
While on a walk in London in February 2023, Hailey and Justin Bieber were dressed for completely different occasions, no matter what layer you look at. Justin was a bit more bundled up in a shiny blue jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt. Hailey, on the other hand, seemed as if she was bundled more to make a fashion statement than anything else.
Her white, puffy vest had a collar, but no sleeves. Plus, she had a tight little black dress on underneath, and paired it with open-toed sandals.
Hailey and Justin checked different weather reports in Los Angeles
On one of their many walks in Los Angeles in September 2022, Justin and Hailey Bieber looked like they checked different weather reports before leaving the house. She looked like she could've just come off the slopes in Big Bear in a beige sweater, matching cargo pants, and a pair of light green sneakers. Justin wore light pink cotton shorts with a white T-shirt, blue sneakers, and a light pink baseball cap. The transition from summer to fall was evident in their wardrobe.
The Biebers took their mismatching styles to elite events
Justin and Hailey Bieber put their mismatched styles on full display at the 2022 Grammys held in Las Vegas. The "What Do You Mean?" singer looked pretty ridiculous in an oversized gray suit jacket layered over a white shirt with matching oversized gray pants. His accessories included platform Crocs in black with silver embellishments, black sunglasses, and a hot pink winter hat.
Next to him, Hailey looked beautiful in a strapless white gown that was more understated than Justin's larger-than-life aesthetic.
Justin and Hailey clashed on the streets of Paris in 2021
Justin and Hailey Bieber looked like they were in different countries while on one of their walks in Paris in June 2021. He wore a red sweatshirt with a smiley face on it, ripped jeans, and white sneakers, all of which looked comfy to play video games in.
Meanwhile, Hailey looked overdressed for the dinner they were headed to, but runway ready. She wore a sparkling pink dress paired with matching pink strappy scandals and an orange clutch, seemingly chosen to match her toenail polish. This might be the Biebers' strongest example of a healthy couple having totally opposites styles.