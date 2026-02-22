Pics Of Justin & Hailey Bieber's Mismatched Outfits That Show Opposites Attract

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married on September 13, 2018 when they were 24 and 21 years old, respectively. Their relationship had been a rollercoaster and under scrutiny since well before the ink on their marriage license dried at the courthouse, because they were both mega-famous before they became a power couple. Plus, their ages weren't the only strange detail about their relationship.

They've faced divorce rumors since they said "I do." And, based on their individual appearances and outfits, when they walk out their door, they hardly ever look like they're going to the same event, let alone are in the same marriage. But multi-award-winning International Wellness and Relationship Coach Teresha Young told The List that their drastically different styles isn't one of the many red flags in their relationship, it's a green one. "When each partner feels confident and free to express their own personality, preferences, and values through their appearance and style, it often reflects mutual acceptance rather than distance," she said. So, they don't have to wear coordinating outfits to prove to the world or each other that their relationship is solid, and they're ignoring societal stereotypes about the image of a healthy couple.

"Two partners can be deeply aligned in their core values, commitment, and emotional connection, even if their wardrobes have completely different vibes," Young said. Although some couples may enjoy fashion coordination, it doesn't actually indicate how well a relationship is going. "What matters more is whether there is respect, trust, emotional safety, and space for each person to show up as their authentic self," Young added. It's still entertaining to look at photos proving how the Biebers' authentic selves live on different planets sometimes.