Trump Gets Cornered On Kristi Noem Affair Rumors & His Unconvincing Answer Says It All

Despite the reported reservations of White House officials, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her top aide Corey Lewandowski continue to work closely together. Rumors of an affair between Noem and Lewandowski stretch back years, first appearing in September 2021, and the gossip has only gained momentum. However, when Trump was asked about it during an Air Force One press conference on February 16, 2026, he claimed to be in the dark. "I don't know about that. I haven't heard that. I'll find out about it," Trump responded (via X, formerly Twitter).

Reporter: Recent reports have discussed the possibility that Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski are in a personal relationship. Is that a bad look? Trump: I don't know about that. I haven't heard that. I'll find out about it. pic.twitter.com/YqukUwWCts — Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2026

Social media users weren't convinced. "Oh I see ... he must be the only one who didn't know that," joked one person on X. The president's reported behind-the-scenes comments cast further doubt on his assertion. "Trump referred to Noem as Lewandowski's 'girlfriend,'" Alex Isenstadt asserted in his book "Revenge" (via Daily Mail).

The president was also said to have side-eyed the duo's indiscreet behavior. "You can't do that, everyone's going to know!" one source told the New York Post, recalling Trump's reaction when Lewandowski and Noem reportedly shared a beverage. Trump was also said to have pulled the pair into the Oval Office for a contentious meeting in September 2025 regarding Noem and Lewandowski's reported bad behavior towards DHS employees.