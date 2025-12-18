The Complete Timeline Of Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Rumored Affair

The fires of Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's rumored affair were initially stoked by American Greatness back in September 2021. By then, Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security Secretary had been married to Bryon Noem for nearly three decades, and the happy couple had welcomed three kids. As for Corey, he had been married to Alison Lewandowski, who sadly lost her first husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, for nearly 16 years and shared four children with her. Kristi's dalliance with her then-adviser had been going on for months by the time the outlet reported on it. However, we later learned that their alleged affair started much sooner. Shortly after the report dropped, though, Kristi denied it in a since-deleted tweet, insisting, "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," per CNN. "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help." The politician also reaffirmed her love for Bryon and the "god-fearing family we've raised together."

Around the same time, Politico published an equally shocking report detailing Trashelle Odom's allegation that Corey had repeatedly touched her inappropriately during a charity event just days prior and even made unwanted sexual remarks to her too. Thereafter, Kristi's spokesperson shared another statement, this time with Politico, asserting that Corey only served as a "volunteer" for her and hadn't received any money for his services. "He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office," the statement further clarified. If only that were true, the former South Dakota Governor wouldn't reportedly be facing the possibility of losing her job several years into the future.