New Book Reveals Alleged Incident That Lit The Match In Prince William & Harry's Fiery Feud
The ongoing rift between William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, is among the most high-profile sibling feuds in modern history. Royal experts and fans have looked to numerous points of contention to explain their animosity, including Prince Harry's departure from the royal family, his tell-all book, and Prince William's refusal to reconcile their public spat. As it turns out, however, the beef between the brothers may have begun even earlier than anyone realized.
According to the new book, "William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story," written by royal expert Russell Myers, the drama between Prince Harry and Prince William was first sparked long before Harry ever tied the knot with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. As Myers wrote, the relationship between William and Harry took a big hit in the early days of Harry's romance with Meghan, due to the increased public attention and Harry's efforts to guarantee her protection while in the U.K.
"Meghan became a target on social media owing to her biracial heritage and Harry demanded that action be taken," Myers wrote (via the Mirror). Harry was informed that security details could not be provided until after he and Meghan were married. Harry reportedly pleaded with his dad and brother to help get her protection, but was given the same answer. William supposedly told Harry he couldn't get involved, but Harry felt the rules weren't fair. "Harry was well aware that Catherine had not only received unofficial guidance from the palace when merely his brother's girlfriend, but that she had also qualified for round-the-clock protection as soon as they became engaged," Myers wrote.
Prince Harry felt betrayed by his brother's decision not to intervene
For those looking for the exact reason that Harry, Duke of Sussex, had a falling out with William, Prince of Wales, there may not be any single incident that served as a catalyst for their ongoing feud. However, royal expert Russell Myers argues that the major inciting incident might have been William's refusal to stand up for his brother and help Harry when it came to getting Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, the official government protection Harry felt she needed. King Charles III — then Prince Charles — made the call that nothing could be done until Meghan was officially part of the royal family. "Prince Charles's decision was final, though, and William's subsequent unwillingness to help sparked a row that ignited a long-running and ugly feud," Myers wrote in his newly released biography (via Mirror).
Following this first major fight, the brothers were set on an inexorable path of feuding that continued even after Harry and Meghan tied the knot. A source close to the royals told Myers that Harry became confident that his brother didn't have his back or best interest at heart, and William became increasingly aware of just how far they'd drifted apart. According to the source, William "felt as though somewhere down the line, perhaps it is impossible to even say when, that he lost his brother." Meanwhile, Harry "became paranoid, angry, obsessive and firmly rooted in the past."
Now, it seems William isn't letting his entrenched rift with his younger brother bother him. "It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset. But he's not letting it get to him at all any more" a source told The Times in June 2025. "It's sad, but it's a much healthier space for him to be at."