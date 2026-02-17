New Book Reveals Alleged Incident That Lit The Match In Prince William & Harry's Fiery Feud

For those looking for the exact reason that Harry, Duke of Sussex, had a falling out with William, Prince of Wales, there may not be any single incident that served as a catalyst for their ongoing feud. However, royal expert Russell Myers argues that the major inciting incident might have been William's refusal to stand up for his brother and help Harry when it came to getting Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, the official government protection Harry felt she needed. King Charles III — then Prince Charles — made the call that nothing could be done until Meghan was officially part of the royal family. "Prince Charles's decision was final, though, and William's subsequent unwillingness to help sparked a row that ignited a long-running and ugly feud," Myers wrote in his newly released biography (via Mirror).

Following this first major fight, the brothers were set on an inexorable path of feuding that continued even after Harry and Meghan tied the knot. A source close to the royals told Myers that Harry became confident that his brother didn't have his back or best interest at heart, and William became increasingly aware of just how far they'd drifted apart. According to the source, William "felt as though somewhere down the line, perhaps it is impossible to even say when, that he lost his brother." Meanwhile, Harry "became paranoid, angry, obsessive and firmly rooted in the past."

Now, it seems William isn't letting his entrenched rift with his younger brother bother him. "It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset. But he's not letting it get to him at all any more" a source told The Times in June 2025. "It's sad, but it's a much healthier space for him to be at."