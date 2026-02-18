Rev. Jesse Jackson Was An Outspoken Critic Of Donald Trump For Years

It was announced on February 17 that Rev. Jesse Jackson died at the age of 84. He was a Baptist minister known for his civil rights activism, working with Martin Luther King, Jr., and his two times running for the presidency. He was slowed down in later years by disease — he revealed he had Parkinson's disease in 2017, and Jackson and his wife were hospitalized for Covid in 2021. But despite any physical ailments, he stayed interested in politics and current events. And that meant that he butted heads with Donald Trump at times.

In a Truth Social post about Jackson's death, Trump said, in part: "He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.' He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people." What Trump didn't mention were the times that Jackson called him out over his policies, particularly in the lead-up to and during Trump's first term as president.

The two men spent time together before Trump got into politics, and Jackson said then that Trump was supportive of his bids for the presidency in the 1980s. "When many others thought it was either laughable or something to avoid, he came to our business meeting here in New York because he has this sense of the curious and the will to risk to make things better," Jackson explained, according to Newsweek. And he thanked Trump for providing free space in one of Trump's New York buildings for his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group. But somewhere along the way, it seems as though Trump's position flipped, and Jackson wasn't afraid to call him out on it.