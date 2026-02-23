The Rampant Laura Loomer & Donald Trump Affair Rumors, Explained
President Donald Trump has always prioritized surrounding himself with beautiful women, whether through owning the Miss America pageant, marrying former Slovenian model Melania, or establishing blonde hair and lip fillers as the only experience required for a spot in his cabinet. However, there's one special lady in Trump's life that doesn't quite check those boxes, but has sparked some confusing affair rumors.
Laura Loomer, the far-right grifter and internet troll, shocked the internet in 2024 when she was spotted hopping off of a jet with Trump. Since then, several strange things about their relationship have had the public questioning how close the pair really are. Close enough for pet names, it seems, as Trump affectionately called Loomer 'Honey' while addressing her during a speech at the White House.
Trump: "Hi Laura. Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you honey. You know, she can be a little nasty, but to me she's always nice." pic.twitter.com/ELzieHNeV5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026
The pair seemingly locked eyes in the crowd, and as if overtaken by the moment, Trump gushed, "Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you honey." Even this quick moment was infinitely more generous than what he has to say about Melania, as the president made sure to belittle his wife during her big documentary moment a month prior. Loomer has been a Trump loyalist for years, even crediting him as the reason she's stayed single. While her new fiancé has been kept a secret so far, he has to know that he'll never be the most important man in her life. This example is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to why the affair rumors have been running rampant.
Donald Trump and Laura Loomer aren't good at hiding their love for each other
Without snark paparazzi sightings and blind items online, Donald Trump and Laura Loomer have managed to fuel the affair rumors of their own volition. After Loomer posted a video of herself and Trump with his hand around her waist to X, audiences couldn't help but side-eye how close the pair seemed to be.
This was only exacerbated after Trump posted a video of Loomer to his Truth Social, wherein the former Rebel News writer was gushing about how she needed her romantic partners to understand "President Trump is more important than you, and if you think that you're more important than [him], then you have some kind of delusional personality disorder" (via Media ITE). Although Loomer took to her Rumble broadcast to denounce the affair rumors as "malicious" and "disrespectful" to Donald and Melania, that didn't stop her from posting a video on X, screaming "I love you" to Trump on stage, seemingly validated by a kiss blown at her in response.
While there is no evidence to suggest the two are actually having an affair, their online love letters could be symptomatic of efforts made by Trump's inner circle to keep the two apart. Loomer and Trump are unabashedly each other's biggest fans, but the line between love and hate is thin. With Trump's tendency to turn against former allies (such as his former Vice President, Mike Pence), it might be smart to swap the PDA for an NDA.