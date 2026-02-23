The Rampant Laura Loomer & Donald Trump Affair Rumors, Explained

President Donald Trump has always prioritized surrounding himself with beautiful women, whether through owning the Miss America pageant, marrying former Slovenian model Melania, or establishing blonde hair and lip fillers as the only experience required for a spot in his cabinet. However, there's one special lady in Trump's life that doesn't quite check those boxes, but has sparked some confusing affair rumors.

Laura Loomer, the far-right grifter and internet troll, shocked the internet in 2024 when she was spotted hopping off of a jet with Trump. Since then, several strange things about their relationship have had the public questioning how close the pair really are. Close enough for pet names, it seems, as Trump affectionately called Loomer 'Honey' while addressing her during a speech at the White House.

Trump: "Hi Laura. Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you honey. You know, she can be a little nasty, but to me she's always nice." pic.twitter.com/ELzieHNeV5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026

The pair seemingly locked eyes in the crowd, and as if overtaken by the moment, Trump gushed, "Boy, you are something. What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. Thank you honey." Even this quick moment was infinitely more generous than what he has to say about Melania, as the president made sure to belittle his wife during her big documentary moment a month prior. Loomer has been a Trump loyalist for years, even crediting him as the reason she's stayed single. While her new fiancé has been kept a secret so far, he has to know that he'll never be the most important man in her life. This example is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to why the affair rumors have been running rampant.