Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's Cringe Date Video Is A Brutal Reminder Of Their Age Gap
Over the years that they've been together, Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's romance has undergone a major pivot from private to public. When news of their relationship first broke in 2020, there was a lot of secrecy. Although the two Fox News hosts declined to confirm the rumors, Earhardt and Hannity were cozy on set, and people around them found it easy to connect the dots. Despite his longtime career in front of the camera, Hannity had a lengthy track record for protecting his privacy, and he wasn't yet ready to change course and admit to dating Earhardt.
By 2025, the engaged couple had done a 180, and Hannity occasionally popped up on Earhardt's Instagram feed. Unfortunately, every time the two appear side by side, Earhardt and Hannity's age gap seems more obvious than ever. This theme continued in February 2026, when Earhardt posted Hannity and herself on a date at a restaurant. The shaky video clip panned to show the couple's meal before tilting up to a beaming Earhardt. "He's very generous, he's funny, he's fun," she gushed, while Hannity removed his reading glasses and tried to playfully protest. Things got even cringier as they leaned in, smiling and resting their heads together.
Hannity is 15 years older than Earhardt, and to some, the exchange looked like more of a father-daughter (or even granddaughter) interaction. Age gaps aside, other viewers were just grossed out by Hannity's table manners. "Sean, chew your food without talking," admonished one poster.
The couple are still mindful of what they share
At first glance, it seemed unusual to have a more personal reveal on Sean Hannity's Instagram account. However, the video wasn't just about his romance. Instead, Ainsley Earhardt was promoting Hannity's upcoming podcast, "Hang Out with Hannity" — a show that purports to have a more relaxed vibe. Rather than a typical news set, the podcast is intended to look like the guests are chilling in Hannity's home, complete with a bar and pool table.
Rather than flooding social media with her personal life, Earhardt has even been known to take down the occasional post from her Instagram account. For instance, Earhardt and Hannity's lavish Christmas 2025 vacation photos have been deleted. Earhardt likely knows all too well that personal reveals tend to put the couple's age gap on blast, so she may be trying to cut down on the snark.
As for Hannity, these forays into expressing his behind-the-scenes self are likely taking him out of his comfort zone. Hannity's first marriage to Jill Rhodes was completely out of the public eye, and the Fox News host was also reticent about his breakup, even to his close work friends. "I didn't know Sean had gone through a divorce at first," Earhardt informed the Daily Mail. "I only found out when we started comparing notes and stories because he knew I had gone through mine." Age gaps aside, Earhardt's steadfast support proved to be a crucial component in shifting her friendship with Hannity into a romance.