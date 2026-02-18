Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's Cringe Date Video Is A Brutal Reminder Of Their Age Gap

Over the years that they've been together, Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's romance has undergone a major pivot from private to public. When news of their relationship first broke in 2020, there was a lot of secrecy. Although the two Fox News hosts declined to confirm the rumors, Earhardt and Hannity were cozy on set, and people around them found it easy to connect the dots. Despite his longtime career in front of the camera, Hannity had a lengthy track record for protecting his privacy, and he wasn't yet ready to change course and admit to dating Earhardt.

By 2025, the engaged couple had done a 180, and Hannity occasionally popped up on Earhardt's Instagram feed. Unfortunately, every time the two appear side by side, Earhardt and Hannity's age gap seems more obvious than ever. This theme continued in February 2026, when Earhardt posted Hannity and herself on a date at a restaurant. The shaky video clip panned to show the couple's meal before tilting up to a beaming Earhardt. "He's very generous, he's funny, he's fun," she gushed, while Hannity removed his reading glasses and tried to playfully protest. Things got even cringier as they leaned in, smiling and resting their heads together.

Hannity is 15 years older than Earhardt, and to some, the exchange looked like more of a father-daughter (or even granddaughter) interaction. Age gaps aside, other viewers were just grossed out by Hannity's table manners. "Sean, chew your food without talking," admonished one poster.