What We Know About Erika Kirk's Mom's Hush-Hush Health Issues

In the wake of the tragic passing of her husband Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk seemingly kicked off a media campaign to continue the mission of what he started. Though Erika lived a storied life before taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA, there's been a common denominator in her story — her mother. In a December 2025 appearance on "Fox and Friends," Erika mentioned how much her mom, Lori Frantzve, loved Charlie. She also dropped the mysterious lore that Frantzve struggles with "battling a very rare illness." This was once again put on full display when Erika made a February 17, 2026, Instagram post with a video showing the frailty yet strength of her mother.

The caption to the post starts, " ... the strongest woman I know," while the accompanying videos show Frantzve in a wheelchair being pushed by Erika's children. Much of the post is dedicated to Erika's love and admiration for her mother, claiming that, "You poured everything into me as I was growing up." Erika continued, "And now, in this sacred turn of seasons, we pour everything into you."

Though there are plenty of tragic details in Frantzve's life, it seems that she can continue to rely on her daughter and grandchildren for support as she navigates her secret ailment. For her part, Erika is still keeping quiet on what exactly is making her mother sick, but from this post and others in the past, it's clear that the two share a deep bond.