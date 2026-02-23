6 Pics Of Lauren Sánchez's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Wild To See Today

Lauren Sánchez has been around for a lot longer than most people seem to realize. A red carpet regular thanks to her career as an LA reporter with friends in high places, she might have flashed across your TV screen as the host for "So You Think You Can Dance" or a brief cameo in "Fight Club" long before her marriage to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. However, the subsequent brightening of her spotlight has led to everyone talking about Sánchez's new plastic surgery — especially her lip filler.

While more recent pics of Sánchez without makeup are head-turning, she used to sport a much more natural look. Her past in the public eye showcases countless examples of Sánchez looking chic and red carpet ready long before her expensive procedures and questionable outfits, making it hard to imagine why someone would turn so far away from a look that suited them so well. Money can buy you a lot of things (and the price tag of Sánchez's cosmetic procedures may shock you), but as much as the businesswoman thinks it's buying her youth, photos of her formerly thin lips show how that's not the case. Nearly tripling in size, her smile has been through a transformation that has been wild and, based on these examples, highly unnecessary.