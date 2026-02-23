6 Pics Of Lauren Sánchez's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Wild To See Today
Lauren Sánchez has been around for a lot longer than most people seem to realize. A red carpet regular thanks to her career as an LA reporter with friends in high places, she might have flashed across your TV screen as the host for "So You Think You Can Dance" or a brief cameo in "Fight Club" long before her marriage to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. However, the subsequent brightening of her spotlight has led to everyone talking about Sánchez's new plastic surgery — especially her lip filler.
While more recent pics of Sánchez without makeup are head-turning, she used to sport a much more natural look. Her past in the public eye showcases countless examples of Sánchez looking chic and red carpet ready long before her expensive procedures and questionable outfits, making it hard to imagine why someone would turn so far away from a look that suited them so well. Money can buy you a lot of things (and the price tag of Sánchez's cosmetic procedures may shock you), but as much as the businesswoman thinks it's buying her youth, photos of her formerly thin lips show how that's not the case. Nearly tripling in size, her smile has been through a transformation that has been wild and, based on these examples, highly unnecessary.
Lauren Sánchez's thin lips did '90s grunge so well
While Lauren Sánchez technically wore the '90s moody makeup trend to an Emmys party in 2002, her thin lips suited the look so well. Sporting a soft blush and brown-toned lipstick, Sánchez ended up with an interesting edge to her aesthetic. Exposed gums and her wide smile added character in a way that her lips today simply (maybe even physically) can't. Without her current distracting pout, the look was soft but still glam enough for the occasion.
Lauren Sánchez looked so easygoing sans lip filler
With windswept hair and some Max Mara sunglasses, Lauren Sánchez looked incredibly casual back in 2002 at the Cabana Beauty Buffet in LA. This low-effort, makeup-free look showed how her naturally thin lips fit her face so well. Clearly holding a lot more confidence than she does today after her extensive beauty procedures, Sánchez looked remarkably more down to earth in the earlier days of her career. Maybe this throwback pic could help her understand that less is truly more?
Lauren Sánchez's lips didn't stick out on the red carpet
One might assume that her high-profile relationship with Jeff Bezos might have motivated her chronic plastic surgery procedures, since Lauren Sánchez proved that she didn't need filler to walk the red carpet earlier in her career. Attending the Endless Youth & Life store opening in 2010, Sánchez paired simple glam with a plum-purple dress. While the former journalist was already in her 40s, subtle fine lines around her smile stood out far less than her Botox-smooth skin and overfilled lips today. Besides being less attention-grabbing, her thin lips struck a more appropriate balance with the rest of her face.
Lauren Sánchez looked way more expressive
Given the current state of her enhanced face, it's hard to imagine Lauren Sánchez making a facial expression that's not impacted by her fillers. This photo of the TV anchor from a 2009 event at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, California, shows a full range of mobility in her face. Her wide smile connected to her scrunched up nose, bringing a tangible layer of excitement to her expression. It seems that today, even her widest smile has to fight its way through lip and cheek filler to make even a fraction of the impact.
Lauren Sánchez was unrecognizable with bangs and thin lips
After seeing the lavish photos of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at their wedding (where many things went wrong), it might seem crazy that the bride once rocked wispy bangs and a thinner pout. Looking closer to a '90s Neve Campbell than her current iteration, Sánchez wore this look to the "Hollywood Homicide" movie premiere in 2003. While her outfit was potentially too beachy for the red carpet, her thin lips fit her face better than her outfit fit the event. Rocking the partial pout she involuntarily defaults to today, her smize looked remarkably slimmed down.
Lauren Sánchez's older look is less dated than her current one
There was something so timeless about Lauren Sánchez's thinner lips at the 2002 "Viva Las Angeles" Casino Night. The subtle glam on her natural features would be fashionable in the '90s, 2000s, 2010s, and even today — however, the same can't be said for her contemporary look. Overdoing current cosmetic surgery trends even by today's standards, her use of fillers feels so dated and out of touch. Despite so many celebrities turning away from the aesthetic and dissolving their fillers, Sánchez is seemingly committed to pushing her puffy face to its absolute limit.