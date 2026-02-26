Pics Of Princess Eugenie's Stunning Face Transformation

Princess Eugenie, by all rights, should feel not just weighed down but utterly crushed by the long shadow cast by her father Prince Andrew, her mother Sarah Ferguson, and all the major scandals that haunt their family. And yet the young Windsor has managed to weather these controversies with subtlety and grace by, well, mostly doing her own thing. Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have made it clear how they feel about their parents' royal drama, and given how seldom their names pop up whenever their father is mentioned in association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one can argue that the strategy has been quite efficient.

Indeed, despite all the noise, Princess Eugenie has managed to keep a low profile and carve out a life both as a dutiful royal and as someone with an actual career that requires showing up to an office where people probably call her Eugenie instead of Your Royal Highness. But the princess' wildest transformation over the decades isn't her career trajectory or her strategic distance from family chaos. It's a face staring back at us from across time, and showing that two decades have a way of doing a number on all of us, regardless of our social standing.

Anwar Hussein & Max Mumby/indigo/Getty

What you see in her photos today is someone who's done the work in every department. It doesn't matter if we're talking about Princess Eugenie's best show-stopping looks that have redefined "royal chic," or her facial features, like her brows and their overhaul — which have been a subject of debate among professional stylists. The little girl we used to see fumbling through polo matches in ill-fitting fascinators has transformed into a woman who looks like she could both chair a board meeting and curtsy her way through a state banquet with the best of them.