Lauren Sánchez Has Drastically Transformed Her Style Since Her Romance With Jeff Bezos Began

Lauren Sánchez had many titles before marrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June 2025 in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy — and her face has been through many phases, too. It follows that the former journalist and mother of three would upgrade her style along the way. She went from sitting courtside with her partners at basketball games in jeans and T-shirts to color-coordinating outfits with Bezos in Centre Court's Royal Box at Wimbledon for one of their first public outings.

Her shift from forgettable dresses to custom evening gowns was inevitable as she made famous friends, attended more public events, leveled up in her career, and got engaged to Bezos in May 2023. The businesswoman has been open about her humble beginnings. "We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses, and I've been fortunate enough to have a career," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

Let's take a closer look at Sánchez's stunning style transformation as she went from a red-carpet chic reporter to the bride of one of the richest men in the world, annoying Italian locals as she strutted around Venice in structured dresses.