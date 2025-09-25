Lauren Sánchez Has Drastically Transformed Her Style Since Her Romance With Jeff Bezos Began
Lauren Sánchez had many titles before marrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June 2025 in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy — and her face has been through many phases, too. It follows that the former journalist and mother of three would upgrade her style along the way. She went from sitting courtside with her partners at basketball games in jeans and T-shirts to color-coordinating outfits with Bezos in Centre Court's Royal Box at Wimbledon for one of their first public outings.
Her shift from forgettable dresses to custom evening gowns was inevitable as she made famous friends, attended more public events, leveled up in her career, and got engaged to Bezos in May 2023. The businesswoman has been open about her humble beginnings. "We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car when she would go clean houses, and I've been fortunate enough to have a career," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.
Let's take a closer look at Sánchez's stunning style transformation as she went from a red-carpet chic reporter to the bride of one of the richest men in the world, annoying Italian locals as she strutted around Venice in structured dresses.
Sánchez loves to shine on red carpets today
Per People, in 2024, Lauren Sánchez described her style as "a little bit sexy" on "The View," and said she takes inspiration from fellow Latin women like Sofía Vergara. Early in her career, she wasn't afraid to show skin on the red carpet, whether she was wearing a brown midi dress or a sheer floral dress like the one she wore to a 2002 event. Sánchez favored a simple look at the time, often wearing natural makeup that was hardly noticeable, and bright, tooth-bearing smiles.
By the time she had her first child with her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, in 2006, her style was more conservative and elevated. While she donned the occasional strapless dress, she favored monochromatic looks that were less chaotic and daring than what she wore in her single days. Sánchez's makeup also appeared to get heavier as her Botox use increased, making her smile stiffer.
As Mrs. Bezos, she often combines her two previous style phases, adding a bit of sex appeal to custom couture, whether at the 2024 Met Gala or turning heads at a state dinner in the White House. Her choices are sometimes controversial, but she's gone from a Rent The Runway vibe to owning red carpets. Sánchez's gowns are made for her body these days, and they fit every curve. She often sparkles in skin-tight dresses that are impossible to look away from.