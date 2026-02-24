Corey Lewandowski's Rumored Interest In Kristi Noem's Clothes Is An HR Violation Waiting To Happen
While rumors about an affair between Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem have been circulating for a long time, the two have done little to put them to rest. If anything, Noem's actions as Secretary of Homeland Security have only amplified the gossip. In her position, Noem had DHS spend $70 million dollars on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with a private cabin in back and a bar for, according to official documents, "high-profile deportations." But the only thing the jet has been used for is to transport Noem and Lewandowski around the country. And if that isn't a big enough clue about what may be going on, Lewandowski's crude way of talking about Noem may be the final piece of the puzzle.
According to a source who spoke with the New York Post, Lewandowski is more than happy to discuss intimate details about Noem with others. In one instance, Lewandowski was trying to find clothing that would make Noem look good and explained that the apparel needed to "flatter a woman with, in Lewandowski's words, 'big t***.'" In general, that kind of language would be an HR nightmare, but considering the shady comments Donald Trump makes about female reporters, this kind of talk may be acceptable under this administration.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's romance is apparently an open secret
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's extramarital doings are well known inside the White House, with their sources saying the two "do little to hide their relationship inside the department." The New York Post claims that Donald Trump has a story about Noem and Lewandowski drinking from the same soda that he likes to repeat, saying "You can't do that, it's pretty obvious! You can't do that, everyone's going to know!" And while Trump may like to tell that story, there have been signs that the rumored affair may be Noem's undoing in the administration.
Lewandowski's actions around women have caused problems for Trump in the past, which is why he isn't an official employee. He was Trump's original campaign manager during the 2016 election, but Trump fired Lewandowski in June 2016 after a string of incidents that started when Lewandowski was accused of battery by Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields. Even after being let go by Trump, Lewandowski continued to be someone Trump trusted for advice. Then, in 2017, right-wing YouTube star Joy Villa accused Lewandowski of sexual assault, telling "Good Morning America" "he smacked my behind really hard and I told him, 'No, stop. That's not OK,'" (via ABC News). In 2021, Lewandowski was accused of making sexual advances toward Trashelle Odom, the wife of Trump donor John Odom. Per Politico, Lewandowski touched Odom's legs and buttocks and threw a drink at her.