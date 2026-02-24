Corey Lewandowski's Rumored Interest In Kristi Noem's Clothes Is An HR Violation Waiting To Happen

While rumors about an affair between Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem have been circulating for a long time, the two have done little to put them to rest. If anything, Noem's actions as Secretary of Homeland Security have only amplified the gossip. In her position, Noem had DHS spend $70 million dollars on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with a private cabin in back and a bar for, according to official documents, "high-profile deportations." But the only thing the jet has been used for is to transport Noem and Lewandowski around the country. And if that isn't a big enough clue about what may be going on, Lewandowski's crude way of talking about Noem may be the final piece of the puzzle.

According to a source who spoke with the New York Post, Lewandowski is more than happy to discuss intimate details about Noem with others. In one instance, Lewandowski was trying to find clothing that would make Noem look good and explained that the apparel needed to "flatter a woman with, in Lewandowski's words, 'big t***.'" In general, that kind of language would be an HR nightmare, but considering the shady comments Donald Trump makes about female reporters, this kind of talk may be acceptable under this administration.