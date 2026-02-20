Usha Vance's Bizarre Baby Request Totally Backfires
Usha Vance's latest assumption regarding her pregnancy made her look like a fool, and her apparent lack of awareness is backfiring in a big way. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 18, she addressed joy about the impending arrival of her baby boy. "Thank you for the outpouring of love and excitement as we prepare to welcome our fourth child. Your support means more to us than we can say," she wrote. "In place of gifts, we would be honored if you would consider making a donation to your local diaper bank to help families in need." But the seemingly nice request came with backlash due to her husband's politics.
As Jezebel pointed out, requesting donations for babies and families in need is out of touch, considering that many of the policies her husband JD Vance supports are literally increasing the price of diapers and endangering the welfare of children. Baby2Baby has seen an increase in need, partly because tariffs increased the price of baby supplies, SNAP funds have decreased because of government policies, and children are being sent to detention centers.
But the public is catching on. "It's sad that so many people can't afford diapers in the richest country in the world," someone replied to the post on X. "...I already donate often to my local diaper bank. However, they are struggling to meet the needs of the community despite private donations because your husband's regime deemed their grant funding to be unnecessary," someone else replied.
The request is exposing Usha Vance's huge ego
Usha Vance has gone through a visible transformation since her husband JD Vance became vice president, and her ego has transformed and grown along with her. Her X post is proof, because assuming that people want to give one of the most powerful families in the country gifts to supplement their lavish life does nothing to actually help babies in need, even if you redirect them.
People on X agree. "Nothing says we have everything quite like asking people with less to give more. Charity shouldn't be a substitute for humility," someone pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Who's giving you gifts? Like your friends? Think you can just tell em. Because no one out here on the internet be trying to give you a donation. Just saying," another said. "How about donating to the families your husband is detaining in one of the many concentration camps around the country? Or are they somehow less deserving?" a third user asked.
The request definitely had supporters, but as one X user pointed out, it would be logistically hard to send Usha and JD any originally alleged gifts. "Do we ship the diapers directly to Mar-a-Lago or how does that work?" they joked. Usha's post is a quintessential example of why people should think before they share thoughts on the internet, particularly those aligned with Donald Trump's camp.