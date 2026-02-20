Usha Vance's Bizarre Baby Request Totally Backfires

Usha Vance's latest assumption regarding her pregnancy made her look like a fool, and her apparent lack of awareness is backfiring in a big way. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 18, she addressed joy about the impending arrival of her baby boy. "Thank you for the outpouring of love and excitement as we prepare to welcome our fourth child. Your support means more to us than we can say," she wrote. "In place of gifts, we would be honored if you would consider making a donation to your local diaper bank to help families in need." But the seemingly nice request came with backlash due to her husband's politics.

As Jezebel pointed out, requesting donations for babies and families in need is out of touch, considering that many of the policies her husband JD Vance supports are literally increasing the price of diapers and endangering the welfare of children. Baby2Baby has seen an increase in need, partly because tariffs increased the price of baby supplies, SNAP funds have decreased because of government policies, and children are being sent to detention centers.

But the public is catching on. "It's sad that so many people can't afford diapers in the richest country in the world," someone replied to the post on X. "...I already donate often to my local diaper bank. However, they are struggling to meet the needs of the community despite private donations because your husband's regime deemed their grant funding to be unnecessary," someone else replied.