Where Is Markus Anderson? Meghan Markle's 'Pal' Has Disappeared Amid Affair Rumors

With no apparent sign of tension between Markus Anderson and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, there's a possible factor affecting the executive's absence. The Sussexes may be deliberately trying to minimize any hint of scandal in their personal lives, given what has been going on with Meghan's in-laws of late. Harry's uncle, the former Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal titles by dad King Charles III back in October 2025; then, since the shocking arrest of Andrew on his February birthday, the royals have been scrambling to save face. Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice may suffer a loss of status for their dad's alleged crimes, and the entire monarchy is being called into question.

The last thing The Firm needs now is to deal with another scandal, even one involving a non-working member. Given the troubles across the pond, the Sussexes may be deliberately working to present themselves as a solid, scandal-free couple. Even Harry and Meghan's cringiest Valentine's Day moments look like a Hallmark movie by comparison. At Christmas 2025, Meghan made sure to post a holiday message on Instagram showing her husband as an adoring dad (and one who still has his royal title). If they are indeed looking to beef up their image, that might include keeping their distance from friends who might be seen as something more than platonic.

It's also quite possible that Anderson hasn't "vanished" in the first place, but has been quietly socializing with the Sussexes all this time. A man who can help a prince date his commoner girlfriend on the sly is capable of keeping his friendships away from the paparazzi.