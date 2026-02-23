Photos Of Eric Dane & His Daughters Through The Years Are So Heartbreaking Now

Eric Dane died on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 53, 10 months after announcing his ALS diagnosis. The beloved "Grey's Anatomy" star is survived by his two daughters with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice Dane, 15 at the time of Eric's death, and Georgia Geraldine Dane, who was 14. Eric gave a final interview to Netflix's "Famous Last Words" before his death and shared a message to his daughters at the end. "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you: I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried," the "Euphoria" star began.

Eric reflected on memories of taking his girls to beaches throughout the country before sharing with them four lessons he said he learned from having ALS. "First, live now. Right now. In the present," he said, before admitting that it's hard to do, but questioning decisions is not worth the time wasted. Next, Eric told Billie and Georgia to fall in love, not necessarily with a person, but with a passion. He said he fell in love with acting when he was a teenager and "that love eventually got me through my darkest hour. My darkest day. My darkest year."

He told them to "choose your friends wisely." His last piece of advice was: "Fight. With every ounce of your being and with dignity" through challenges in life. He told them he gave them resilience to get through anything in life. "Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night, I love you." His words are proof of that love, but so are the many photos he's taken with them through the years. They've grown up in front of the world, but they're still too young to lose their dad.