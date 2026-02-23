Photos Of Eric Dane & His Daughters Through The Years Are So Heartbreaking Now
Eric Dane died on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 53, 10 months after announcing his ALS diagnosis. The beloved "Grey's Anatomy" star is survived by his two daughters with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice Dane, 15 at the time of Eric's death, and Georgia Geraldine Dane, who was 14. Eric gave a final interview to Netflix's "Famous Last Words" before his death and shared a message to his daughters at the end. "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you: I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried," the "Euphoria" star began.
Eric reflected on memories of taking his girls to beaches throughout the country before sharing with them four lessons he said he learned from having ALS. "First, live now. Right now. In the present," he said, before admitting that it's hard to do, but questioning decisions is not worth the time wasted. Next, Eric told Billie and Georgia to fall in love, not necessarily with a person, but with a passion. He said he fell in love with acting when he was a teenager and "that love eventually got me through my darkest hour. My darkest day. My darkest year."
He told them to "choose your friends wisely." His last piece of advice was: "Fight. With every ounce of your being and with dignity" through challenges in life. He told them he gave them resilience to get through anything in life. "Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night, I love you." His words are proof of that love, but so are the many photos he's taken with them through the years. They've grown up in front of the world, but they're still too young to lose their dad.
One of their first photo ops featured the most famous mice in the world
In 2013, Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart took their daughters to "Disney Live! Mickey's Music Festival" where they got to pose with Mickey and Minnie Mouse on a red carpet. Billie Dane had just turned 3 and was dressed in a cute blue and pink sweatshirt and pink skirt with matching tights. Georgia Dane, 2, hung out in her mom's arms in a green and white outfit with tights. It's a sweet moment, and a pretty exclusive meeting for toddlers.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart coordinated outfits with their young daughters
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart coordinated outfits with their daughters when the girls were young enough that they got away with it, and the results were precious. In June 2015, the family went to the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball (which Gayheart co-chaired) dressed to the nines.
Georgia Dane's gray-silver dress matched her dad's gray suit, while her older sister Billie's peach butterfly dress honored the theme. Billie's flowing skirt matched her mom's colorful, ethereal gown. The little girl had an instinct for fashion, lifting the excess fabric of Gayheart's skirt so it looked like a shawl around her arms.
The Chrysalis Butterfly Ball continued to be a family affair
The family attended the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball again in 2016, this time in less coordinated looks. Rebecca Gayheart wore an asymmetric red gown to the event while Eric Dane chose a classic black suit. Billie and Georgia Dane were in matching dresses that were different colors. Billie was a little lady in a white dress with flowers on the bodice and a white tulle skirt. Meanwhile, Georgia looked a little grumpy holding her parents' hands and wearing a colorful fuzzy coat over a peach version of the dress.
Third time was a charm for Eric Dane's family at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball
Billie and Georgia Dane were both grown up young ladies at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in June 2017. That year, their gray tulle dresses with white decorative details matched exactly. Perhaps there was a glimpse of their personalities in their footwear: Georgia wore gold scandals while Billie rocked gold flats. Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane stood proudly behind their girls in the photo, wearing a white gown and classic black tie.
Billie and Georgia Dane reentered the spotlight in 2024
In 2024, Eric Dane's daughters accompanied him to the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." Public photos of Billie and Georgia Dane were rare after Eric and Rebecca Gayheart split in 2017. The couple never finalized their divorce legally, and Gayheart filed to dismiss the petition in March 2025.
Eric proudly stood between his daughters at their first public appearance as young teenagers, matching them in an all-black outfit. Billie and Georgia wore black dresses in different styles, and as in 2017, their personalities shone through in their footwear. Billie wore classic black sling-backs and Georgia chose chunky black scandals.