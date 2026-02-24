The Gorgeous Transformation Of Kelly Rowland

Singer, actor, and music mentor extraordinaire Kelly Rowland first rose to prominence in the late '90s when she became a beloved member of the groundbreaking girl group Destiny's Child. Revered for their powerhouse vocals and heavenly harmonies, Destiny's Child underwent multiple changes to their lineup early in their inception before smashing album sales and topping charts with its final iconic trio: Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams, and of course Rowland herself.

The group would release five studio albums together between 1997 and 2006, during which the talented ladies also branched out to pursue their own creative endeavors. Roland successfully established herself as a talented solo performer with albums like "Simply Deep" and "Here I Am," while also dipping her toes into acting with memorable film and TV appearances. Her gorgeous transformation from an aspiring singer to a bona fide music legend has been inspiring for the world to see, as she preserved through life's many ups and downs.

With Rowland's stunning net worth of $12 million, four Grammy Awards, and a devoted fanbase, the artist has remained a constant presence in the industry for nearly three decades. While many fans and even Beyoncé's dad are hoping for a Destiny's Child reunion, Rowland has stayed busy and continues to showcase her dazzling talents in music, acting, and through her philanthropic work.