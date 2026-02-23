Tom Llamas' Subtle Lack Of Support For Savannah Guthrie Is Shaking Up NBC's Newsroom

Savannah Guthrie's tragic year hasn't improved since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on February 1, 2026 ,near Tucson, Arizona, and the case remains unsolved weeks later. Per a Daily Mail report, as Savannah and her siblings stay in Arizona desperately hoping for evidence and tips that lead them to their mother, back in Manhattan, some of the "Today" anchor's colleagues are allegedly unsupportive of the Guthrie family. Particularly, "NBC Nightly News" anchor, Tom Llamas.

The report mentioned that many NBC anchors have been wearing yellow ribbons to show support as Savannah continues to search for Nancy. Yellow has come to symbolize hope in Tucson as the case remains open, and many well-wishers place yellow flowers outside of Nancy's home. The Daily Mail reported that Savannah's colleagues on "Today," Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Jenna Bush Hager, wear the ribbons. However, Llamas appears to have opted out, and some insiders in the network's newsroom think the choice speaks loudly. "In a moment like this, symbolism is everything," they said. "If you're not visibly with the team, people start asking why."

A producer added, "No one is accusing anyone of lacking compassion. But in a high-profile newsroom built on image and unity, even small gestures can carry weight." The person noted that the ribbons were meant to bring the network together during a difficult time for a colleague, but instead they exposed possible tension at a time when the world is watching NBC closely. Some supporters of Llamas see the ribbon as performative unity, so they say his choice not to wear it isn't a statement at all.