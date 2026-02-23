Tom Llamas' Subtle Lack Of Support For Savannah Guthrie Is Shaking Up NBC's Newsroom
Savannah Guthrie's tragic year hasn't improved since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on February 1, 2026 ,near Tucson, Arizona, and the case remains unsolved weeks later. Per a Daily Mail report, as Savannah and her siblings stay in Arizona desperately hoping for evidence and tips that lead them to their mother, back in Manhattan, some of the "Today" anchor's colleagues are allegedly unsupportive of the Guthrie family. Particularly, "NBC Nightly News" anchor, Tom Llamas.
The report mentioned that many NBC anchors have been wearing yellow ribbons to show support as Savannah continues to search for Nancy. Yellow has come to symbolize hope in Tucson as the case remains open, and many well-wishers place yellow flowers outside of Nancy's home. The Daily Mail reported that Savannah's colleagues on "Today," Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Jenna Bush Hager, wear the ribbons. However, Llamas appears to have opted out, and some insiders in the network's newsroom think the choice speaks loudly. "In a moment like this, symbolism is everything," they said. "If you're not visibly with the team, people start asking why."
A producer added, "No one is accusing anyone of lacking compassion. But in a high-profile newsroom built on image and unity, even small gestures can carry weight." The person noted that the ribbons were meant to bring the network together during a difficult time for a colleague, but instead they exposed possible tension at a time when the world is watching NBC closely. Some supporters of Llamas see the ribbon as performative unity, so they say his choice not to wear it isn't a statement at all.
Llamas reportedly isn't the only person acting shady amid Savannah Guthrie's family tragedy
Another report from the Daily Mail calls out the alleged "vultures" and "gross people" at NBC who were allegedly arguing that the network should produce an episode of the hit crime show "Dateline" about Nancy Guthrie's apparent kidnapping and disappearance. "Let's be honest — Dateline wants a hit, and everyone knows this could be the highest-rated episode they've ever had," a source told the site. It's hard to deny that an episode on the situation would attract a huge audience, but sources say the network wants to be careful not to upset Savannah Guthrie.
"Savannah Guthrie isn't just talent — she's effectively the boss at NBC. No one wants to upset her. No one," another insider said. But if Savannah were to approve of the episode, sources at NBC say it would be produced immediately. "People are walking on eggshells," someone else added. "Careers could be made or broken based on how this is handled."
The news anchor was out for vocal cord surgery before Nancy disappeared, and at the time, insiders told the Daily Mail in another report that the vibe on set relaxed. "Without Savannah [on air], the vibe shifted immediately. It stopped feeling like a classroom and started feeling like a group of equals," a source said. "She naturally takes charge, but when she's gone, everyone else finally breathes. It feels more collaborative, more relaxed. The show feels warmer." They reportedly feel guilty for their comments now that Nancy's disappearance has made it clear to them that Savannah is a devoted daughter with human flaws.