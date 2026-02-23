Emma Stone's Appearance At 2026 BAFTA Awards Sparks Ariana Grande Comparisons
The 2026 BAFTA Awards featured an array of celebrities attempting to look their best. While many stars looked great, there were certainly enough fashion disasters at the BAFTAs to generate some discourse. However, it wasn't Emma Stone's chic outfit that provoked conversation online, but rather her appearance. The actor, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for "Bugonia" — the award went to Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet" – walked the red carpet in a stunning black dress, but her extremely thin figure worried some viewers. Many people began comparing her to Arianna Grande, whose weight loss has also concerned some fans.
"Oh my god emma stone is sooo small now," wrote one person on X (formerly known as Twitter), garnering numerous comments in agreement. "Emma Stone and Ariana Grande both," replied one person. Another X user was more opinionated, writing, "Oh gag, Emma Stone is headed into Ariana Grande territory. Sad."
Responding to Film Updates' post that Stone "stuns", an X user called the statement "ridiculous" and added, "i don't think it should be controversial to say that more and more images like these of women is not a good sign." Someone else took a different approach, writing, "What they're doing to Emma Stone is exactly the same thing they did to Ariana Grande throughout the awards show. Twitter doctors swear they know what's healthy for people they see in a video or photo. When is this pandemic going to end?"
Emma Stone spoke about criticisms of her weight in 2014
Ariana Grande has had to deal with comments about her weight for years, especially with how much her face has changed during the "Wicked" films. Grande and Emma Stone have always been thin, but it's understandable why some would be concerned over just how much weight both have lost. That's especially the case for Stone, who looks significantly different than she did only a few years ago. She was getting comments about her appearance even back then.
In a 2014 interview with Seventeen, Stone spoke of the challenges women have with accepting their bodies. She added, "I've seen articles or comments that have addressed my weight, or caving to pressure to be thin. Keeping weight on is a struggle for me. Especially when I'm under stress, and especially as I've gotten older. That's the way my genes have decided to go, and things will change as time goes on, as does everything. So when completely untrue statements are made about me or my health, of course a part of me wants to defend."
Perhaps all these years later, the stress of her career, which now includes two Academy Award wins, is playing a part in her rapid weight loss. In today's Hollywood, so many celebrities have altered their appearance by jumping on the GLP-1 train. We don't know if that's what Stone and Grande are doing, but it does highlight the industry's unhealthy obsession with weight loss. After years of possible improvements regarding body positivity, Hollywood seems to have taken a step back to the '90s.