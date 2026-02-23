Emma Stone's Appearance At 2026 BAFTA Awards Sparks Ariana Grande Comparisons

The 2026 BAFTA Awards featured an array of celebrities attempting to look their best. While many stars looked great, there were certainly enough fashion disasters at the BAFTAs to generate some discourse. However, it wasn't Emma Stone's chic outfit that provoked conversation online, but rather her appearance. The actor, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for "Bugonia" — the award went to Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet" – walked the red carpet in a stunning black dress, but her extremely thin figure worried some viewers. Many people began comparing her to Arianna Grande, whose weight loss has also concerned some fans.

"Oh my god emma stone is sooo small now," wrote one person on X (formerly known as Twitter), garnering numerous comments in agreement. "Emma Stone and Ariana Grande both," replied one person. Another X user was more opinionated, writing, "Oh gag, Emma Stone is headed into Ariana Grande territory. Sad."

Responding to Film Updates' post that Stone "stuns", an X user called the statement "ridiculous" and added, "i don't think it should be controversial to say that more and more images like these of women is not a good sign." Someone else took a different approach, writing, "What they're doing to Emma Stone is exactly the same thing they did to Ariana Grande throughout the awards show. Twitter doctors swear they know what's healthy for people they see in a video or photo. When is this pandemic going to end?"