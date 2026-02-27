Barack & Michelle Obama's Photo Op With A Sports Icon Was Overshadowed By Ozempic Chatter
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, pleasantly surprised folks when they showed up at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles on February 15, 2026. Their joint appearance came amid consistent scuttlebutt that the couple is having marital problems, despite Michelle shutting down divorce rumors repeatedly. They were dressed to match on their sweet date night, according to reports, and we bet the former president's outing made President Donald Trump's notorious Obama envy flare right up.
Sometime during the game, the couple took a photo with basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry. The snap was shared by the NBA's official X account. The former president and first lady would probably be relieved to know that the commentary that followed after the photo was posted had nothing to do with them and everything to do with Ayesha's weight loss. There are countless celebrities who look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic, and netizens are of the opinion that Ayesha is one of them. "Ayesha bought stock in Ozempic huh?" one commented. Some voiced their opinion that the entrepreneur had taken her weight loss journey too far. "We all love being skinny but there should be a line," one X user opined. "Dang. Ayesha Curry is hardcore on Ozempic," another surmised.
President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QHheHJdEGL
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026
Michelle was notably also the subject of Ozempic chatter in late 2025 after she posted snaps from a photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz to Instagram. The former first lady looked notably trim, causing netizens to discuss whether Michelle had been taking Ozempic to maintain her figure.
Ayesha Curry has documented her weight loss journey
Ayesha Curry has been pretty open about her weight loss journey, but she has neither confirmed nor denied whether or not Ozempic was part of that journey. In 2023, the actress had people talking when she walked the red carpet in a tight black dress that showed off her trim figure. Curry first started her weight loss journey in 2020 during the pandemic and lost 35 pounds, according to Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. "I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me," she shared in a Fitbit-sponsored Instagram post, noting that she made sustainable changes to sculpt her lean figure. "So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.)," she shared.
Curry also shared what she typically eats in a day with Harper's Bazaar in 2020. Like most folks, she said she starts her day with coffee, then some days follows with a salmon scramble for breakfast. Lunch often consists of spinach salad with tuna or salmon, and a protein shake as a nice complement to her exercise routine. If she's feeling snacky, she'll grab a handful of banana chips. While she didn't go into much detail about what she has for dinner, she noted it's usually something she can whip up really quickly.
While Curry notably lost weight in 2020, she does look a lot slimmer in the snaps taken at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Whether or not Curry's current figure is the result of maintaining her healthy habits for six years or because she's decided to give Ozempic a go remains a mystery, however.