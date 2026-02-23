5 Signs Donald Trump's Notorious Obama Envy Is Alive And Well In His Second Term

From the tacky gold detailing added to the Oval Office to demolishing the East Wing to build a ballroom, Donald Trump is recreating the White House in his image. One of the oddest additions is the "Presidential Walk of Fame" that features portraits of each president in garish gold frames with plaques detailing their time office. When it comes to Barack Obama, the information on his two plaques is questionable.

The plaques under Obama, according to CBS White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes, call him "one of the most divisive political figures in American History," and claim that the Affordable Care Act was "highly ineffective" (via X), despite the fact that uninsurance rates dropped significantly thanks to the legislation. They also say that the economy was "stagnant" under Obama, but Factcheck shows the opposite, stating that during Obama's 8 years the economy gained 11.6 million jobs and earnings increased by 4.2% after inflation. The plaques go on to claim that Obama spied on the Trump campaign in 2016 which, per Politifact, was proven false multiple times.

On Trump's own plaque, also shared on X by Nancy Cordes, it claims that he overcame the "unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him," ended "eight wars in his first eight months," and that he defeated inflation, declaring "THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Comparing the plaques, it's clear that Trump is still trying to make the world believe that he is a better president than Obama was.