Kaitlan Collins & Jeanine Pirro Are Guilty Of Making The Same Beauty Mistake
In many ways, Kaitlan Collins and Jeanine Pirro are worlds apart. While Pirro and Donald Trump have a longstanding friendship, the president has had an increasingly combative relationship with CNN's chief White House correspondent, from deliberately skirting her questions to criticizing her often-serious demeanor. Collins' career has been laser focused on journalism, and she's had a long tenure with CNN. Meanwhile, Pirro's work history is more varied, ranging from various legal and judicial roles, with a decade-plus stint on Fox News in the middle of it all.
Despite their differences, Collins and Pirro surprisingly have at least one thing in common: In their beauty routines, both women have been known to go a bit overboard with the hair volume. In a January 2026 Instagram video, the CNN stalwart's hair was extra bouncy as she delivered a serious news update involving ICE's contentious involvement in Minnesota. Her puffed-up sides and ends were eerily reminiscent of Pirro's go-to 'do, as this side-by-side comparison illustrates.
While Pirro is so volume-obsessed that she often gets compared to Ivana Trump, this hair mistake doesn't seem to be typical for Collins. The anchor usually adopts a more sleek style at the roots, with just a hint of curl at the ends. Either way, Collins' top priority is delivering the news. And, when she has a bad hair day, Collins handles it like a true champ. On one notable occasion, when the presidential helicopter blasted her hairstyle, the reporter just laughed it off and moved on.
Jeanine Pirro rolls her way to excessive volume
Kaitlan Collins hasn't shared the exact specifics of her daily haircare routine, leaving us to wonder how she achieves such enviable, healthy-looking locks. Other than disclosing the occasional blowout out at the salon, Collins' go-to products and strategies are shrouded in mystery. Jeanine Pirro, on the other hand, flaunts the same retro hair hack on repeat. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia loves using the biggest rollers available. Back in 2022, Pirro posted a pic on Facebook where she proudly pointed out that her pink and yellow rollers complemented her neon pink 'fit. Fast forward a couple of years, and the Trump staffer's rollers became more accessory than styling aid. During the end of Pirro's tenure at Fox News, the massive cylinders dominated her TikTok.
The former judge was born in 1951, so she's probably had a long allegiance to this classic volumizing method. She might even have experience with some of the wilder 1960s-era roller hacks, like OJ can curlers. Since these cans are no longer available, it's lucky that Pirro's favorite tool is a more conventional set of unassuming black rollers. They blend so closely with her hair that at least one fan was duped into thinking that Pirro was wearing a hat. She seems to wear them all day long too, including during makeup-free promos for her work on Fox News, while Pirro chowed down on a lunch of sardines, and of course, as she sounded off about various political and legal topics in the news.