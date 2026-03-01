Kaitlan Collins & Jeanine Pirro Are Guilty Of Making The Same Beauty Mistake

In many ways, Kaitlan Collins and Jeanine Pirro are worlds apart. While Pirro and Donald Trump have a longstanding friendship, the president has had an increasingly combative relationship with CNN's chief White House correspondent, from deliberately skirting her questions to criticizing her often-serious demeanor. Collins' career has been laser focused on journalism, and she's had a long tenure with CNN. Meanwhile, Pirro's work history is more varied, ranging from various legal and judicial roles, with a decade-plus stint on Fox News in the middle of it all.

Despite their differences, Collins and Pirro surprisingly have at least one thing in common: In their beauty routines, both women have been known to go a bit overboard with the hair volume. In a January 2026 Instagram video, the CNN stalwart's hair was extra bouncy as she delivered a serious news update involving ICE's contentious involvement in Minnesota. Her puffed-up sides and ends were eerily reminiscent of Pirro's go-to 'do, as this side-by-side comparison illustrates.

While Pirro is so volume-obsessed that she often gets compared to Ivana Trump, this hair mistake doesn't seem to be typical for Collins. The anchor usually adopts a more sleek style at the roots, with just a hint of curl at the ends. Either way, Collins' top priority is delivering the news. And, when she has a bad hair day, Collins handles it like a true champ. On one notable occasion, when the presidential helicopter blasted her hairstyle, the reporter just laughed it off and moved on.