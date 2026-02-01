Side-By-Side Photo Comparison Hints Jeanine Pirro Takes Beauty Inspo From This Trump
Judge Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump's relationship goes back decades. Besides relying on her then-husband for legal services, their families often socialized together at parties. Pirro has a legal career herself, of course, and before she became the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, the TV personality also spent time with Donald when he was a guest on her hit Fox News show, "Justice with Judge Jeanine." After all of those years in each other's orbit, it's not surprising that Pirro's personal style has been influenced by the Trumps. A 1999 New York Magazine article even observed that Pirro was wearing orangey foundation, which sounds reminiscent of Donald Trump's signature makeup. However, while the government employee applied plenty of makeup when she stepped out for a 2025 New Year's Eve party, she fortunately didn't get too heavy handed with the bronzer.
Instead, her style emulated Ivana Trump, Donald's late first wife, which is obvious in a side-by-side comparison of the two women. With their glittering sequined gowns and hair piled high to the heavens, the similarities are notable. While Pirro thankfully avoided Ivana's raccoon-like eyeliner, the U.S. attorney definitely espoused so-called "Republican makeup" techniques. The former Fox News host's brows looked overfilled and blocky, and she went overboard on the coats of mascara on her false eyelashes. Although Pirro was looking more Ivana than Donald that night, prior to the festivities she couldn't resist posting a video to social media where she gushed over how successful his second term has been thus far.
Jeanine Pirro takes big hair to a whole other level
Notably, Jeanine Pirro is not the only person to have taken beauty inspo from Ivana Trump. In 1990, shortly after she began divorce proceedings to end her marriage to Donald Trump, people were all about emulating her chic French twist hairstyle. Later, Ivana moved on from her own trend and opted instead for a bigger, poofier beehive. Whatever way she chose to pull back her blonde locks, Donald's ex-wife made sure she had ample volume at the crown of her head. Similarly, the U.S. attorney for the District of Colombia pulls out all the stops to help her own tresses defy gravity. In fact, when Pirro was undergoing cancer treatment, she maintained her signature style by wearing a wig.
"I didn't talk about it, you didn't know about it — I just did my show every weekend," she later remarked during a 2017 broadcast of "Justice with Judge Jeanine." Post recovery, the former Fox News host made an effort to gently lift her locks. In a 2022 post on, X formerly known as Twitter, Pirro flaunted one of her favorite hair hacks: Gigantic rollers. Although these accessories look hilariously retro, the TV personality is making a wise choice here. Rather than risking possible damage from heat styling, these outsized rollers are safe volume specialists. As a bonus, while she waits for them to work their magic, Pirro can get other things done, like updating her social media.