Side-By-Side Photo Comparison Hints Jeanine Pirro Takes Beauty Inspo From This Trump

Judge Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump's relationship goes back decades. Besides relying on her then-husband for legal services, their families often socialized together at parties. Pirro has a legal career herself, of course, and before she became the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, the TV personality also spent time with Donald when he was a guest on her hit Fox News show, "Justice with Judge Jeanine." After all of those years in each other's orbit, it's not surprising that Pirro's personal style has been influenced by the Trumps. A 1999 New York Magazine article even observed that Pirro was wearing orangey foundation, which sounds reminiscent of Donald Trump's signature makeup. However, while the government employee applied plenty of makeup when she stepped out for a 2025 New Year's Eve party, she fortunately didn't get too heavy handed with the bronzer.

Instead, her style emulated Ivana Trump, Donald's late first wife, which is obvious in a side-by-side comparison of the two women. With their glittering sequined gowns and hair piled high to the heavens, the similarities are notable. While Pirro thankfully avoided Ivana's raccoon-like eyeliner, the U.S. attorney definitely espoused so-called "Republican makeup" techniques. The former Fox News host's brows looked overfilled and blocky, and she went overboard on the coats of mascara on her false eyelashes. Although Pirro was looking more Ivana than Donald that night, prior to the festivities she couldn't resist posting a video to social media where she gushed over how successful his second term has been thus far.