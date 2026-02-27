Melania Trump's Inappropriate Gala Dress Challenged Her Polished First Lady Persona
Between her career as a model and her relationship with Donald Trump, Melania Trump was in the public eye long before she first entered the White House in 2017. Along the way, Melania's worn quite a few inappropriate outfits. Although these looks failed for all kinds of reasons, most of them didn't flop because they were too skin-baring. However, there was a period when she was much riskier. Way back in October 2005, Melania made the mistake of wearing an overly revealing dress when she and Donald attended Fashion Group International's Night of Stars event.
The silky black material looks pretty flimsy overall, as if this were merely a nightie, but this problem pales in comparison to the gown's see-through lacey bust and shoulder straps. In addition, the neckline is so low that it's risking a wardrobe malfunction. It was not just a one-off, either. This style of outerwear that looks like undergarments is somewhat representative of Melania's early-2000s style. At a ritzy party just days before this event, Melania donned another black dress that was diaphanous in slightly different ways. The crepe material was sheer throughout the bodice and skirt of the knee-length gown. Melania even accessorized with see-through black lace pumps.
Decades later, it's hard to imagine such a revealing dress as part of Melania's style. Whereas Kimberly Guilfoyle has continued her long-held enthusiasm for revealing 'fits, Melania's fashion has become a lot more conservative. Unfortunately, this strategy hasn't saved her from missteps. During her return to the White House, Melania wore some seriously bad outfits (and hats) in 2025.
Melania's British GQ modeling shoot was even more revealing
Although risqué outfits are no longer part of Melania Trump's brand, the first lady doesn't mind drawing attention to her past style decisions and has indicated that she has no regrets. During the height of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Melania gave a shoutout to a time when she modeled in the buff. "Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human forum in a fashion photo shoot?" Melania queried in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as she promoted her self-titled memoir. "We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression."
While Melania participated in pieces for different outlets, her most well-known photos appeared in the January 2000 issue of British GQ, where she posed naked on a fur blanket on Donald's private plane. She also wore a number of skin-baring 'fits in the article, including a red bra and thong as well as a futuristic one-piece made of plastic webbing and dangling pieces of metal. Surprisingly, the article was also eerily prescient, featuring Melania's speculations about taking on the role of first lady long before it became reality.
It's a good thing Melania had time to prepare and revamp her closet, since first ladies have long been chastised for their fashion. Back when Melania was still sporting sheer, revealing 'fits, Laura Bush was getting guff for pants, so clearly a later timeline worked out in Melania's favor.