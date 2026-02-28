Tragic Details About Zoë Kravitz's Life Are So Sad

After moving to Manhattan, Zoë Kravitz attended Rudolf Steiner School and took acting classes at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts. Kravitz had developed bulimia during her teenage years and was initially able to hide it from her parents. "I had a really hard time when I was 16, 17, 18 [years old] ... Just a [hard time] loving myself," she said to Complex. "I think it was part of being a woman and being surrounded by [fame]. I don't think it was about the fame, but I think it was definitely about being around that world, seeing that world. I felt pressured."

She felt insecure having such famous, attractive parents and frequently felt like she was living in their shadows. "I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly," Kravitz told Elle in 2020. When her parents discovered her eating disorder, Kravitz began attending therapy and was eventually able to overcome her bulimia. "I'm okay now. But I am very vigilant. It's a disease, and I never let myself forget that."

Kravitz graduated from high school in 2007, and that same year, she made her feature film debut as a babysitter in the Catherine Zeta-Jones-led romantic comedy "No Reservations." Despite making her acting debut at such a young age, Kravitz would face quite the uphill battle when it came to establishing herself in Hollywood.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).