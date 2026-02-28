Tragic Details About Zoë Kravitz's Life Are So Sad
The following article mentions eating disorders and sexual assault.
Actor, musician, and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz seemed destined to pursue a career in Hollywood, as the talented leading lady is the daughter of rockstar Lenny Kravitz and TV staple Lisa Bonet. Although she was undeniably given a leg up in the entertainment industry thanks to her prominent parents, Kravitz experienced her own unique set of trials and tribulations while chasing her big screen dreams. She made her official acting debut in 2007 when she was just 18 years old, amassing an eclectic and distinguished repertoire in the nearly two decades since.
Not only has Kravitz starred in popular movies like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "The Batman," but she has also successfully transitioned to working behind the camera, making her directorial debut with 2024's "Blink Twice." In 2022, Kravitz was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People, and there is no denying that the gifted actor has had quite the colorful journey on her way to stardom. Kravitz has also faced her fair share of tragedy, as she managed to overcome hurdles like an eating disorder, sexism, and the dreaded nepo baby label, proving she is more than capable of standing on her own as an accomplished performer while escaping her parents' shadow.
Zoë Kravitz's parents divorced when she was 5 years old
Zoë Kravitz was born on December 1, 1988 to "The Cosby Show" sensation Lisa Bonet and world famous musician Lenny Kravitz, the couple having eloped in Las Vegas in 1987 on Bonet's 20th birthday. Zoë was just 2 years old when her parents separated, with their divorce finalized in 1993. She initially lived with her mother in the Santa Monica mountains and enjoyed a simple, low-key upbringing that was a stark contrast to her father's glamorous lifestyle. "My mom did a really good job of keeping me sheltered," Zoë told Elle U.K. of her days spent in California. "I didn't have television growing up, and I didn't have internet at the house. I was allowed to watch one movie a weekend that we had on VHS that she would choose."
The actor decided to move to Miami with Lenny when she was 11, a change that had both its benefits and pitfalls as her father's rockstar world was the complete opposite of her former quiet life. The decision to move across the country also left Zoë with guilt. "I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn't even there," she said to Esquire. "I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me. She was so focused on preserving my innocence. My creativity. Because she knew what the world is — that you don't get that back."
She felt isolated while attending private school
Acclimating to life in a bustling city like Miami left Zoë Kravitz feeling isolated, as she attended the Miami Country Day private school and had trouble relating to her vastly different classmates. "It was a rough time for someone trying to discover who they are," she expressed to People when reflecting on her adolescence. "I went to a private school in Miami, surrounded by wealthy kids, mostly white. I felt like a freak because my hair was different, and little kids would come up and say, 'Can I feel your hair?'"
Kravitz has been open about feeling uncomfortable in her own skin as a teenager and how she had to rely on her personality to find confidence. "I went through a really awkward phase. I was short and brown, surrounded by tall girls with boobs and blonde hair," Kravitz further elaborated, before revealing how her father was steadily dating supermodels like Adriana Lima, which added another layer of insecurity for her growing up.
They would eventually relocate from Miami to New York City, where she would dip her toes in drama class and discover her desire to pursue acting as a full-fledged career; she even got an agent when she was just 15 years old. Despite feeling more at ease and grounded in such a diverse city, Kravitz still secretly struggled behind closed doors and was dealing with an eating disorder during her formative adolescent years.
She struggled with an eating disorder
After moving to Manhattan, Zoë Kravitz attended Rudolf Steiner School and took acting classes at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts. Kravitz had developed bulimia during her teenage years and was initially able to hide it from her parents. "I had a really hard time when I was 16, 17, 18 [years old] ... Just a [hard time] loving myself," she said to Complex. "I think it was part of being a woman and being surrounded by [fame]. I don't think it was about the fame, but I think it was definitely about being around that world, seeing that world. I felt pressured."
She felt insecure having such famous, attractive parents and frequently felt like she was living in their shadows. "I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly," Kravitz told Elle in 2020. When her parents discovered her eating disorder, Kravitz began attending therapy and was eventually able to overcome her bulimia. "I'm okay now. But I am very vigilant. It's a disease, and I never let myself forget that."
Kravitz graduated from high school in 2007, and that same year, she made her feature film debut as a babysitter in the Catherine Zeta-Jones-led romantic comedy "No Reservations." Despite making her acting debut at such a young age, Kravitz would face quite the uphill battle when it came to establishing herself in Hollywood.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
She was sexually harassed on set as a teenager
In 2018, Zoë Kravitz revealed that she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed director when she was just breaking into the industry at 19 years old, coming forward with her story in the wake of the #MeToo movement. She detailed how the director had touched her without her consent and behaved inappropriately toward her, crossing professional boundaries and making her feel uncomfortable when they tried to enter her hotel room.
"It was full-on: 'Can I come inside your room?' Just totally inappropriate. And then he'd do things like come to the makeup trailer and touch my hair. Or say, 'Let me see your costume — turn around?'" she told Rolling Stone, before adding, "It's just never okay for someone to do that. Especially when they're in a position of power." Kravitz felt compelled to speak up about her own personal experience with sexual harassment and the disturbing power imbalance in the industry after seeing her peers come forward with their stories.
At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, she wore all black in protest, as well as to honor those who opened up during the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. "It is happening in every industry. Women are being sexually harassed and being forced to take it because they are, say, single moms or immigrants," she told Fashion Magazine (via the Daily Mail). "There are so many different kinds of situations where women are being forced to be quiet."
Zoë Kravitz pushed back against the nepo baby label
Despite being the daughter of a famous musician and TV star, along with being exposed to Hollywood life at a young age, Zoë Kravitz often felt intimidated by the success of her parents and struggled with being in their shadow. "I used to get either bitchy or uncomfortable. That came from the insecurity of thinking people were talking to me only because of who my parents are. I'm in a better place now where I'm confident in my work," she told Teen Vogue of being constantly compared to them.
As she began to find more success in the industry, Kravitz pushed back against the nepo baby label and stated it was normal to pursue the family business, adding that she had an intense insecurity about it. Not only were her parents established figures in the entertainment industry, but Kravitz's legendary grandmother Roxie Roker had memorably portrayed Helen Willis in the trailblazing sitcom "The Jeffersons." Acting was in her blood and it seemed like a no-brainer that she would pursue a career in Hollywood.
"It's completely normal for people to be in the family business," Kravitz said to GQ of the nepo baby label. "It's literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family." Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, even revealed his shock when she wanted to pursue an acting career: "I thought she was going to go and run in the exact opposite direction" (via GQ).
She navigated pushback from the industry
Even with popular parents, Zoë Kravitz's journey to becoming an established actor was not without its hurdles, as she had difficulties early in her career with finding roles with substance. She felt that Black women's roles were reduced to simply being the "best friend of the white girl." Kravitz was even turned down for Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" because the filmmakers "weren't going urban," she told Nylon.
"There are certain roles where I know what they are asking for," she told The Guardian. "They want me to talk like I'm not an educated person. But if my character's not educated, you have to tell me why. It can't just be because I'm Black." Despite having limited opportunities initially, Kravitz persevered when it came to her acting opportunities and had things come full circle when she appeared as Catwoman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman."
The superhero film grossed over $772 million worldwide and Kravitz's performance as the fierce femme fatale was praised by critics and fans alike, earning her a Saturn Award nomination for best actress in a film. "Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I'm able to do anything in this film," she said to Elle of the career-changing role. "So, I had to be strong. I got stronger than I've ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident — and I could kick some a**."
Zoë Kravitz went through a divorce
Zoë Kravitz's personal life has always been the subject of tabloid fascination, and in 2016, fans learned that she was in a relationship with fellow actor Karl Glusman. The pair got engaged two years later and married in a private ceremony at her father's Paris home on June 29, 2019. According to Kravitz, Glusman initially planned to propose in the City of Love but ended up popping the question at home. "I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, 'Baby, are you okay?' I was actually worried about him," Kravitz said of the romantic moment. "I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."
The couple ended up divorcing in 2021 after 18 months of marriage, and Kravitz opened up about how difficult her divorce was and the whirlwind of emotions she experienced during this challenging time. "Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too," she reflected to People. "It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you." Kravitz's subsequent relationship with Channing Tatum also led to a proposal in 2023. However, news of Kravitz and Tatum's breakup surfaced in October 2024 after the pair collaborated on her directorial debut, "Blink Twice."
Her friendship with Lily Allen ended after a non-consensual kiss
In 2018, English singer Lily Allen released her memoir "My Thoughts Exactly," which provided insight into her short-lived friendship with Zoë Kravitz. The two had first become acquainted in 2014 when Allen was on tour, and she had Kravitz's band, Lolawolf, serve as her opening act for the American leg. In the book, the singer alleged that they had shared a kiss after a night out in New York, an account Kravitz rejected during an appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live!" in 2018.
This isn't the only time the "Smile" singer made headlines; Allen exposed the truth about her messy breakup from David Harbour in her 2025 album, "West End Girl." While Harbour has largely stayed mum on their separation, Kravitz did not mince words when it came to refuting Allen's claims about the aforementioned kiss. "Who's Lily Allen?" the actor deadpanned when questioned about Allen's memoir and allegation, before stating she didn't think "anybody" read the book. "If by kissing she means 'attacking,' then yes, she kissed me ... She attacked me."
The clip of Kravitz on Cohen's show resurfaced in 2025 after the release of Allen's album, though neither have further commented on the viral moment. Kravitz is a vocal advocate for women's rights and even created "Blink Twice" in response to the issues and power dynamics women face every day, and it seems she also used her own personal experience as inspiration.
Zoë Kravitz experienced intense online scrutiny for her friendships
Zoë Kravitz faced intense online backlash in 2022 when her past comments about Jaden Smith resurfaced nearly a decade later. Kravitz and Smith both appeared in the 2013 film "After Earth," and during an interview, she reflected on her time working with the then 14-year-old Smith, gushing about him in the sit down. "There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, 'I can't believe you're 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you,'" she told V Magazine (via JustJared). "He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he's so handsome, I was always like, 'When you're older, you know, we'll hang out ... Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14.'"
Although the comments largely went under the radar at the time, they resurfaced after the infamous Oscars slap when Kravitz criticized Jaden's father, Will Smith. She shared her red carpet look in a now-deleted post with the pointed caption, "Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now" (via Buzzfeed News). Kravitz's sly remark about the Oscars incident sparked blowback, and Kravitz also garnered scrutiny for her longtime friendship with designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple people. Many people pointed out Kravitz's hypocrisy regarding her silence when it came to the troubling allegations surrounding Wang.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
She faced sexism while directing her first film
Zoë Kravitz faced sexism and double standards when filming her directorial debut "Blink Twice," revealing that her directorial style came under attack by the crew during production. "As women, we try to do things in the nicest way possible. It got to the point sometimes where I was, like, 'No, it needs to be like this and we need it right now.' And people will call you a b**ch. It's just the truth," she told Interview Magazine while discussing her feature film with fellow actor Maya Erskine.
She went on to reveal that crew members felt she was being too harsh in her approach to directing, but she was criticized even when she adopted a more nurturing approach on set. "As women, we have this need to mother people as well as be creative and do our jobs. I like that that part of my brain turns on when I'm working. It doesn't take away space. It just adds to it, I think ... and yet they will still call you a b**ch."
Kravitz has openly discussed the rampant sexism she's faced in Hollywood, while pointing out how women in powerful positions are constantly plagued by barriers and are heavily judged more than their male counterparts. Despite the production drama, "Blink Twice" proved to be a critical and commercial success, showcasing Kravitz's creative talents both in front of and behind the camera.