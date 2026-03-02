Jarring Photos Of Kelly Osbourne's Most Drastic Makeup Looks Over The Years

Kelly Osbourne's makeup journey has been a fascinating rollercoaster of intensity, exploration, and self expression. Looking back at her most drastic looks over the years, viewers are able to reflect on the contextual shifts in makeup culture and trends that peak through Osbourne's often striking application, giving us a glimpse into a pre-social media world where preference, environment, and discretion were one's leading guides in the world of makeup.

In the current social media landscape, a cosmetics consumer can rarely scroll through their feed without encountering a makeup review, tutorial, or "Get Ready With Me" posted by an influencer, professional makeup artist, or user who knows their way around an eyeshadow palette. Since the rise of "Beauty Gurus" on Youtube in the mid 2010s, there has been a wealth of technical instruction and product recommendations made available for the average makeup user. Easier access to knowledge came with its benefits, but it did also become a breeding ground for widespread trends, expectations of uniformity, and an increasingly small margin for error for beginners seeking to share their looks online.

Flash back to the early 2000s, when Kelly Osbourne's youth was full of risky style choices rooted in counterculture and rock aesthetics. She marched to the beat of her own drum, jarring as the outcome might have been, and wore makeup looks that pushed against norms. As she matured, she shifted to more balanced looks but largely maintained the refreshing practice of including at least one striking element. In a world of ever increasing homogeny in the makeup space, Osbourne's cosmetic preferences display uniqueness and character often lost on red carpets.