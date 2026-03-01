The Affair Rumors That Plagued JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette's Marriage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette had a heartbreaking love story that ended with their deaths in a plane crash in 1999. As a handsome member of the political dynasty that was the Kennedy family, JFK Jr. was one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Before he tied the knot with Bessette, JFK Jr. had had quite the dating history. Bessette had her own romantic past, and one of the red flags in the Bessette/JFK Jr. marriage was the rumors that Bessette continued a romantic relationship with Michael Bergin, a past partner, even after she was married.

Bergin was a Calvin Klein model, and Bessette worked at the fashion house, which is where the two of them met. Bergin was also a member of the "Baywatch" cast, playing Jack "J.D." Darius, and wrote a book about his life called "The Other Man: A Love Story," in which he claims to have had a romantic relationship with Bessette even after she was married.

As for why Bergin went public about the affair, he told "Good Morning America" that Edward Klein's book "The Kennedy Curse" painted Bessette in what he felt was an unreasonably negative and untrue light. It sounded like Bergin wanted to set the record straight about someone he clearly still respected.