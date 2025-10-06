Lauren Boebert's Real Reason For Getting Into Politics Has Been Revealed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It may feel like Lauren Boebert has been involved in politics since the dawn of time, but she actually hasn't been in the game that long. According to her government website, she only first held office in 2020. Boebert had a tough childhood, but made a name for herself as one of the staunchest supporters of the Second Amendment.

In fact, she used to own a restaurant called Shooters Grill, which was a controversial establishment for several reasons, including allegedly allowing a teenage employee to open carry at work (via Colorado Pols). That eatery is a major reason Boebert made the switch from the restaurant business to politics. On an August 2024 episode of the podcast "Humanity Against Tyranny," Boebert explained her career change. She credited the initial decision to switch things up to her children. The mother of four sons described how annoyed she was with all the new rules, regulations, and fees that seemed to continuously pop up in the restaurant business.

"Everything was becoming more and more difficult to live our very best free and prosperous life," she said, explaining that she later decided to quit moping about things and try to change them instead. "I'm going to attempt to be the change I want to see, or at least the preservation of what I want [to] preserve within our constitution and what makes our country the best country in the world."