Side-By-Side Pics Of Leah Remini Don't Help Plastic Surgery Gossip
After a successful run of nine seasons of "King of Queens," actor Leah Remini disappeared from public view for a while. Though she has since re-entered the limelight through repeat "Dancing With The Stars" appearances as well as her groundbreaking docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," Remini's return came with a new face. Though she has not admitted to any plastic surgery outside of Botox, Remini's face does appear to have a tuned-up quality to it, which is made all the more clear when compared to a throwback photo.
The image on the left is from 2002, and the one on the right is from 2019. While the shape of the face can shift naturally during the aging process, the wider jawline and completely smooth forehead suggests Remini had some help in preserving her beauty. Considering the lavish life Remini lives, it makes sense that she's have the budget for routine maintenance. Though she's only confirmed the use of Botox, many online have found it safe to assume that Remini has gone under the knife to procure her plump cheekbones, slightly thinner nose, and full lips.
Netizens fuel Leah Remini plastic surgery rumors
Considering the stunning transformation of Leah Remini, it makes sense that not everyone would believe that her well-preserved looks have happened naturally. In fact, several people have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to air grievances at Remini's perceived plastic surgery use. Of course, Remini's insistence her looks are owed only to Botox has done little to temper the rumors. It seems that for every post Remini makes that insists, "I have had no plastic surgery," there's another one that pops up trying to contradict it. Such as this post from a would-be fan writing, "you have had too much plastic surgery, your face, my god your face."
One user brought up Remini's past by writing, "Leah Remini escaped the cult of Scientology ... only to wind up in the cult of plastic surgery." While Remini has spoken up about her terrifying time in the Church of Scientology, she has not admitted to any plastic surgery use, much less a rampant one. In a post from August 2020, one user on X claimed Remini's "face can barely move." This prompted the "People Puzzler" host to respond with a snarky post of her own. "I haven't had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn't moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time," Remini wrote. "I see that as a positive."