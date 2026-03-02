Side-By-Side Pics Of Leah Remini Don't Help Plastic Surgery Gossip

After a successful run of nine seasons of "King of Queens," actor Leah Remini disappeared from public view for a while. Though she has since re-entered the limelight through repeat "Dancing With The Stars" appearances as well as her groundbreaking docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," Remini's return came with a new face. Though she has not admitted to any plastic surgery outside of Botox, Remini's face does appear to have a tuned-up quality to it, which is made all the more clear when compared to a throwback photo.

Allen Berezovsky & Steve Granitz/Getty

The image on the left is from 2002, and the one on the right is from 2019. While the shape of the face can shift naturally during the aging process, the wider jawline and completely smooth forehead suggests Remini had some help in preserving her beauty. Considering the lavish life Remini lives, it makes sense that she's have the budget for routine maintenance. Though she's only confirmed the use of Botox, many online have found it safe to assume that Remini has gone under the knife to procure her plump cheekbones, slightly thinner nose, and full lips.