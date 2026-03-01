Dr. Phil's Wife Robin Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs
Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, and his wife, Robin McGraw, were living the married life long before he built his daytime-TV empire — and Dr. Phil's bankruptcy scandal put the brakes on his primetime rebrand. The happy couple wed all the way back in August 1976, the same day Dr. Phil received his master's degree in experimental psychology from the University of North Texas (UNT), then known as North Texas State University. As the TV star recalled during his commencement speech at UNT in 2011, "I remember the exact day of my master's because I was dating Robin at the time, and she wanted to get married, and I said 'Look, I want to get married to you, obviously. But, I would at least like to get my master's degree so I can feed us before we get married.' She said OK. [...] She said, 'What time's graduation?' I said, '2:00.' She said, 'We'll do it at 3:00.' And it stuck, 'cause we've been married 35 years and it was the best decision I ever made in my life."
More than a quarter-century after the McGraws wedding — which was actually Dr. Phil's second, following his divorce from first wife Debbie Higgins) took place — "Dr. Phil" premiered in 2002, taking his career to new heights following the former psychologist's regular guest appearances on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which introduced him to the general public starting four years prior in 1998. The show ran for 21 years, and naturally, it didn't take long at all before Robin was attending high-profile events with her husband and strutting down red carpets — emphasis on "strutting." With that in mind, here are some pictures that prove that Robin McGraw isn't shy about showing off her killer legs.
Robin McGraw's legs took center stage at a 2006 press conference
Relatively speaking, it didn't take long for Robin McGraw to become comfortable in front of the cameras after "Dr. Phil" premiered in 2002 and put her in the public eye. After all, she was hitting poses like a pro by 2006, showing off her best assets in the process. She sported a white blouse with a black pencil skirt while attending the JCPenney Jam press conference with husband Phil McGraw that summer. We see you, Robin. We see you.
Robin McGraw's legs raced (and danced) to end MS
Robin McGraw made quite the solo impression when she attended Dance to Erase MS, a gala hosted by the nonprofit Race to Erase MS, in the spring of 2007, sans husband Phil McGraw. Don't worry, those divorce rumors you've probably read about the McGraws at one point or another don't appear to be true. Still, Robin made it clear she was becoming a prominent public figure in her own right. The author of "Inside My Heart: Choosing to Live with Passion and Purpose," which was released the previous year, stepped out sporting an eye-catching, knee-length, form-fitting black dress that put her pins front and center.
Robin McGraw is no stranger to Las Vegas
Following their debut appearance at the event in 2004, Phil and Robin McGraw became mainstays of the annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which were held in Las Vegas for most shows from 2003 to 2019. During the 2007 iteration of the awards show, Robin pulled up to Sin City's MGM Grand wearing yet another knee-length black dress. As you'll soon see, this became something of a go-to look for the McGraw matriarch. Mind you, some definitely looked a lot better than others. And this one is decidedly mid-tier — unimpressive but inoffensive. Still, at least her legs look great as always.
Robin's killer legs were a consolation prize for the McGraws at the Emmys
In addition to showing off her legs, Robin McGraw made a bold fashion choice at the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in August 2009, sporting a tight, knee-length, two-tone dress that combined burgundy red with a sea-like blue. We're going to go ahead and give her props on it, just so the McGraws can say they scored one win that night. "Dr. Phil" was up for Best Informative Talk Show at the 2009 Daytime Emmys, though "The Tyra Banks Show" ended up taking home the honor that year.
Robin McGraw struts back to where it all started
In October 2012, both Phil and Robin McGraw returned to where it all began to individually speak at an event centered around the Oprah Magazine in Los Angeles. During her time on stage, Robin wore a frilly, layered black dress that landed just above her knees, which she paired with some purple high heels. Fair warning: Robin's 'fits kind of peak here. But what a way to go — a killer look to go with those killer legs.
Robin McGraw takes the stage for a good cause
Another day, another black, knee-length dress for Robin McGraw. In October 2014, Verizon and the Robin McGraw Revelation Foundation held their second annual domestic violence summit, which emanated from the "Dr. Phil" set at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. The dress itself was ideal for the occasion, both sleek and stylish while also keeping things appropriate for the subject matter at hand. The long sleeves perfectly balance out how leggy it is, and details like the waist-cinching belt help give it a slightly more formal quality too.
The McGraws return to the ACM Awards on their own home turf
Phil and Robin McGraw continued to be regulars at the Academy of Country Music Awards even after the show ditched Las Vegas for their old stomping ground of Texas. In April 2015, the happy couple was on hand for the 50th ACM Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Robin walked the red carpet wearing — say it with us, now — a black, knee-length, layered dress. The frock itself is fine, but the black high heels did most of the legwork to bring the look together. See what we did there?
Robin McGraw's killer legs were this outfit's saving grace
While Robin McGraw typically dons an LBD more often than not, at least she knows what works for her. The same can't really be said for this number, which she showcased while attending the Zimmer Children's Museum' Discovery Award dinner in Los Angeles, back in November 2016. In fact, her legs had to work double time just to save this look. But, do we spy another black dress hiding under the tacky white coat? We'll let you be the judge.
These legs are made for walking (onto the Walk of Fame)
February 2020 was a big month for the couple behind "Dr. Phil," as that's when series host Phil McGraw received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But while the TV icon was the one being celebrated, Robin McGraw definitely won the "best dressed" award between the two of them. Sorry, Phil, but the blue suit-black sneakers combo just isn't working for us. Robin, meanwhile, stole the show with her chic, striped, over-the-knee dress and black high heels, which showed off plenty of leg while still keeping things tasteful.