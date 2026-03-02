The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Actor Awards

It may have a new name now, but the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) still had more than its share of worst-dressed stars. The two major actors' unions honor the top performances by actors on the big and small screen, including ensemble groups and even stunt performers (with all the falls and acrobatics they do, they deserve every piece of hardware they can get!). As with any red-carpet event, the invitees took care to arrive in style — though the definition of "style" varies from person to person.

Some understood the assignment (this year's theme was "Reimagining Hollywood's Glamour from the '20s and '30s") and chose retro-inspired outfits in stunning colors, fabrics, fits, or all of the above. Others made choices that elicited reactions of "Huh?" Falling in the former category were Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Isa Briones, and "The Pitt's" Alexandra Metz. In the latter category, well, of course, these things are subjective, but if anyone finds fault with our choices, feel free to make your case in the comments!