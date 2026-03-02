The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Actor Awards
It may have a new name now, but the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) still had more than its share of worst-dressed stars. The two major actors' unions honor the top performances by actors on the big and small screen, including ensemble groups and even stunt performers (with all the falls and acrobatics they do, they deserve every piece of hardware they can get!). As with any red-carpet event, the invitees took care to arrive in style — though the definition of "style" varies from person to person.
Some understood the assignment (this year's theme was "Reimagining Hollywood's Glamour from the '20s and '30s") and chose retro-inspired outfits in stunning colors, fabrics, fits, or all of the above. Others made choices that elicited reactions of "Huh?" Falling in the former category were Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Isa Briones, and "The Pitt's" Alexandra Metz. In the latter category, well, of course, these things are subjective, but if anyone finds fault with our choices, feel free to make your case in the comments!
Sarah Pidgeon's shapeless number was no Love Story
All eyes are on Sarah Pidgeon these days thanks to her star-making turn in "Love Story," the FX series that dramatizes both the highlights and all the red flags in John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's marriage. But at the 2026 Actor Awards, everybody was gawking at her pink Balenciaga dress. The too-pale shade didn't do much for her complexion. Add to that the baggy fit and odd design — it looked like she was being devoured by a tulip — and it resulted in a total fashion flop. Even her shoes appeared a smidge too big for the actor.
Patricia Arquette was a red mashup mess
Patricia Arquette has overcome multiple tragedies on her path to becoming a celebrated actor. While we applaud her talent and determination, that doesn't excuse her choice of ensemble for the 2026 Actor Awards. The "Boyhood" star went with a Rick Owens mish-mash of a satin slit skirt layered under an A-line dress and a droopy velvet wrap jacket whose sleeves were too long. The whole effect was that of a preschooler putting everything in the dress-up chest on at once. If that weren't enough, all the pieces were in different shades of red. Thumbs down.
Sandra Bernhard took inspo from her drapes
Sandra Bernhard didn't become a world-famous comedian by avoiding risks. Not all of them pay off, though, and her choice of gown for the 2026 Actor Awards was one such instance. The brocade fabric might not have given such drapery vibes if it was a different color. In a mustard yellow, however, it was a look straight from Great-Grandma's drawing room. The pleated skirt only added to the dowdy effect, and Bernhard's green shoes and pink purse weren't exactly the best accompaniments.
Meg Stalter's trashy look was no joke
Meg Stalter gets laughs on stage and while appearing in shows like "Hacks" and "Too Much," but her appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards was more cringe than comedy. Embracing a trailer-trash aesthetic, she arrived with bleached hair, in a leopard slip dress with a cigarette dangling from her mouth. Was it a statement on awards shows themselves? Or a comment on red-carpet style? Whatever it was, it really didn't work.
Kathryn Hahn was an antebellum oddity
Kathryn Hahn walked away with an Actor Award for her ensemble work in "The Studio," but the beloved star's Viktor & Rolf gown wouldn't have won any prizes. Featuring a huge tulle skirt and a shocking pink peplum, it was straight out of the scene in "Gone With the Wind" when Scarlett O'Hara scandalizes society folks by dancing with Rhett Butler while still in her widow's weeds. Frankly, my dear, we don't give a you-know-what about this selection, but we do wonder how Hahn managed to maneuver it into the ladies' room.
Lisa Ann Walter was a bow-no
In every other respect, Lisa Ann Walter's look was Hollywood-glamour perfect. Her hair, jewelry, and the jewel green of her form-fitting Alexia María gown suited the theme of the 2026 Actor Awards to a T. But those oversized bows with their trailing ribbons should have stayed on the back of a 1990s bridesmaid's gown where they belonged. Alas, they dropped the "Abbott Elementary" star's style grade right down from an A to an F.
Zach Cherry desperately needed a tailor's touch
"Severance" star Zach Cherry apparently didn't make a final stop at the tailor to adjust his suit before the glitzy ceremony took place. How else to explain a fit so tight that the jacket sleeves hit above the cuffs while the pants bunched and wrinkled in all the wrong places? The theme of the night called for impeccable lines and sophisticated elegance; you would never have caught Douglas Fairbanks, Cary Grant, or Fred Astaire looking so disheveled.
Parker Posey was ready for bed
Parker Posey has enjoyed a stunning transformation from a dance student to an indie film darling to even wider recognition in "The White Lotus." But, at the 2026 Actor Awards, she seemed to have transformed herself into Joan Crawford by way of "Saturday Night Live's" Maharelle Sisters. The Gucci gown with feather trim looked like a dressing gown that a star of decades past might have worn at home during a magazine photo shoot, rather than to a red-carpet event. It didn't work as formalwear for Posey, either. It seemed like she was ready to head straight to bed after the last award was handed out.