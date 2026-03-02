Morgan Freeman Has Made His Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear
Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman is not mincing words when it comes to his feelings on President Donald Trump, but he is ever the gentleman before exercising his right to free speech. Freeman made an appearance on the MS Now show "The Last Word" on February 26, 2026 to promote Prime's "The Grey House," a series that tells the stories of how a formerly enslaved woman and a sex worker helped the Union win the Civil War. Morgan executive produced the series.
Freeman previously appeared on "The Last Word" via a voice recording when he was asked to read late civil rights leader John Lewis' final essay for The New York Times on the program. During his recent appearance, he told host Lawrence O'Donnell that he believes Lewis' final message to the world is more important today than it was when he died in 2020.
When asked by O'Donnell to reflect on how the political landscape had changed, Freeman asked, "Can I use any profanity?" Once he had permission, the celeb went on an unfiltered rant about Donald Trump. "Well, we have somebody sitting in the White House who's leading us down a s–hole," he said. He went on to say that he doesn't understand how a convicted felon who has been charged with 34 counts of wrongdoing could then go on to serve as president. "How do you do that? ... That ruling went down before he stepped into the Oval Office. So it just doesn't make sense to me."
President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony charges in May 2024
In May 2024, Donald Trump became the first former US President to be convicted of felony crimes when he was found guilty on all 34 charges related to a plot to pay former porn actor Stormy Daniels hush money to stay quiet about their sexual encounter, therefore influencing the results of the 2016 election. "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," he said while leaving the courthouse, per the Associated Press. "The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people."
As Morgan Freeman referenced on "The Last Word," Trump went on to become the first convicted felon to be elected US president in November 2024. Freeman supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but when Trump was elected president the first time, the "Dolphin Tale" star said he hoped the businessman would do a good job. "We just have to find out how we land. I'm not scared, though. I'm holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can't not be," he told AARP in February 2017. Clearly, Freeman has been disappointed in Trump's performance.