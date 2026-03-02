Morgan Freeman Has Made His Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear

Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman is not mincing words when it comes to his feelings on President Donald Trump, but he is ever the gentleman before exercising his right to free speech. Freeman made an appearance on the MS Now show "The Last Word" on February 26, 2026 to promote Prime's "The Grey House," a series that tells the stories of how a formerly enslaved woman and a sex worker helped the Union win the Civil War. Morgan executive produced the series.

Freeman previously appeared on "The Last Word" via a voice recording when he was asked to read late civil rights leader John Lewis' final essay for The New York Times on the program. During his recent appearance, he told host Lawrence O'Donnell that he believes Lewis' final message to the world is more important today than it was when he died in 2020.

When asked by O'Donnell to reflect on how the political landscape had changed, Freeman asked, "Can I use any profanity?" Once he had permission, the celeb went on an unfiltered rant about Donald Trump. "Well, we have somebody sitting in the White House who's leading us down a s–hole," he said. He went on to say that he doesn't understand how a convicted felon who has been charged with 34 counts of wrongdoing could then go on to serve as president. "How do you do that? ... That ruling went down before he stepped into the Oval Office. So it just doesn't make sense to me."