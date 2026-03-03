The Rude Behavior That Landed Andrew On Prince William's Bad Side Years Before Scandal

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, famously do not have any live-in staff, preferring that the daily chores be done by them and their children to stay grounded. Adding to Prince William's feelings about the royal staff, Myers' book reveals that the prince was especially upset by how his brother, Harry, and his then-fiancée, Meghan, reportedly treated the staff as they prepared for their wedding. According to Myers, Harry and Meghan's attitudes were leading to a high turnover of staff, and Prince William couldn't apologize to the remaining staff for his brother's actions enough.

William reportedly saw a similar trait in his uncle. In William's eyes, Andrew acted entitled and privileged, going against everything the prince and his wife stood for. To the couple who will one day be king and queen, it is important to create a positive working environment for everyone, and that means every member of the staff should be treated with respect. This is something William apparently picked up from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Royal biographer Robert Lacey explained to the Royal Observer that William and Catherine "treat their staff like family."

While Prince William works to treat everyone around him with respect, it's clear that the last few years have weighed him down; he told Bafta officials that he wasn't in a "calm state" in 2026 (per GBN). Along with the frayed relationship with his brother Harry and his uncle's actions damaging the royal family's standing, William has been there to help two family members deal with illness. Both his wife, Kate Middleton, and his father, King Charles III, were diagnosed with cancer in 2024. And while the Princess of Wales has gone into remission, King Charles III was still receiving treatments as of December 2025.