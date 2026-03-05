Jarring Side-By-Side Pics Of Melania Trump Remind Us How Drastically She's Changed

Over the long years of gracing the public eye first as a model, then as first lady, then as private citizen, and first lady again, Melania Trump has changed so much that side-by-side photos make us miss her pre-rumored-plastic surgery face. The FLOTUS has never been particularly interested in explaining herself, and that proclivity extends to whatever work she may have had done on her face. In 2016, she told GQ that she hasn't gone for any procedures, nor does she plan to: "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body. I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

And that's all well and good, except for the fact that a growing chorus of people on the internet have been sounding off on the jarring changes in before and after photos, noting that Melania's alterations seemingly aren't just surface-level and subtle, but structural and comprehensive.

Robin Platzer/twin Images & Anna Moneymaker/Getty

As you can see, the photos that show the first lady in the late '90s, when compared with any photo taken during Donald Trump's second term, show that she might have a very liberal definition of graceful aging. If anything, they seem to validate the wildest theories about Melania's rumored plastic surgery, with changes to her nose and fuller cheeks hinting at operations like a rhinoplasty, cheek implants, Botox, or even a facelift. She has never confirmed any of it, but that hasn't stopped the internet and cosmetic experts from chiming in with speculation.