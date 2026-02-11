Melania Trump Photos That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

While Melania Trump hasn't fallen into the trap of the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" trend of plastic surgery, many believe that the first lady has still had some work done. In fact, conspiracy theories abound about the different procedures she may or may not have had — including rumors of a facelift, Botox, filler injections, and rhinoplasty. In 2024, plastic surgeon Gary Linkov took to YouTube to share his professional opinion on the plastic surgery procedures Melania may have undergone, estimating that she may have spent around $200,000 in total on all her work.

In the past, Melania has claimed that she's never gone under the knife and has no interest in getting work done on her face. The first lady spoke with Allure in July 2011 and denied rumors that she's gotten Botox injections. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she shared at the time. "I think you age naturally — everybody's aging. What's the purpose? If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it's not for me."

However, there seems to be a notable difference in the structure of Melania's face when looking at throwback photos from when she and Donald Trump first began dating in the late 1990s. The pair first met in 1998, when Donald was in the midst of his divorce from his second wife, Marla Maples. At the time, Melania — then known as Melania Knauss — was an aspiring model from Slovenia who came to the U.S. to try and make it in the big leagues. She was undeniably beautiful, and looking back at her appearances from the old days makes us miss the more natural splendor of her appearance before any possible plastic surgery.