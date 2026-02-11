Melania Trump Photos That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
While Melania Trump hasn't fallen into the trap of the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" trend of plastic surgery, many believe that the first lady has still had some work done. In fact, conspiracy theories abound about the different procedures she may or may not have had — including rumors of a facelift, Botox, filler injections, and rhinoplasty. In 2024, plastic surgeon Gary Linkov took to YouTube to share his professional opinion on the plastic surgery procedures Melania may have undergone, estimating that she may have spent around $200,000 in total on all her work.
In the past, Melania has claimed that she's never gone under the knife and has no interest in getting work done on her face. The first lady spoke with Allure in July 2011 and denied rumors that she's gotten Botox injections. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she shared at the time. "I think you age naturally — everybody's aging. What's the purpose? If you have Botox done and full lips and all that, if it makes you happy, fine. But it's not for me."
However, there seems to be a notable difference in the structure of Melania's face when looking at throwback photos from when she and Donald Trump first began dating in the late 1990s. The pair first met in 1998, when Donald was in the midst of his divorce from his second wife, Marla Maples. At the time, Melania — then known as Melania Knauss — was an aspiring model from Slovenia who came to the U.S. to try and make it in the big leagues. She was undeniably beautiful, and looking back at her appearances from the old days makes us miss the more natural splendor of her appearance before any possible plastic surgery.
Melania Trump looked gorgeously goth at the 1999 MTV Awards
Almost exactly one year after Melania and Donald Trump first met at a party, the pair went on a very public date together at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in September 1999. While Donald wore his traditional boring business suit, Melania stunned in a dark black-on-black ensemble that paired well with her dark hair and minimalistic makeup. The then-29-year-old pulled off a chic goth elegance that really complemented her natural beauty.
Melania Trump beamed as a blonde at Mar-a-Lago in 2000
When it came time for Donald Trump and his much, much younger girlfriend to celebrate Easter 2000 at Mar-a-Lago resort, Melania Trump went largely makeup-free for the occasion. She also went full-on blonde, which is a rare color to see on Melania in general. It seems like she decided to showcase her more natural and fair-skinned complexion, going without her usual tan in a way that really complemented her curly blonde hair. This snapshot also captured the naturally defined contours of her face as she flashed a genuine, brilliant smile.
Melania Trump mingled with superstars at the Oscars in 2001
Melania Trump's naturally pronounced cheekbones and dimples shone bright as she walked the red carpet with Donald Trump at the 73rd Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in March 2001. The future first lady showed off both her skillful application of low-key but effective makeup and her impressive figure in a stunning white gown featuring a plunging neckline. As Melania rubbed elbows with celebs, she showcased a bright and vibrant sparkle in her eyes.
Melania Trump exuded natural beauty at the 2001 Women of the Year Luncheon
Melania Trump often opts for flashy, bright gowns that sparkle in the blitz of bright photography. However, she chose a more natural and muted look while attending the 13th Annual Women of the Year Luncheon at the Pierre Hotel in December 2001, and it really showcased her beautiful chestnut locks and natural complexion. She knew how to strike a pose that showed off her naturally flawless jawline and the sharp cheekbones that helped make her a model in the first place.
Melania Trump stunned at the 'Survivor Marquesas' finale party in 2002
Melania Trump dressed to impress when she came out of the screening for the season finale of "Survivor: Marquesas" in New York City back in May 2002. The model showed off her immaculate cheekbones, porcelain complexion, and striking, subtle smile as she posed for photos in a beige, fur-lined coat and tan slacks. It's clear to see just how remarkably sultry Melania's bright eyes were before fillers made it harder and harder to see them in their fullness.
Melania Trump looked stunning at the Lincoln Center in 2003
Melania Trump's beaming smile, striking blue eyes, and beautiful but not yet overly inflated cheekbones were all at maximum brightness as she attended a gala celebration honoring Susan Sarandon. The event was hosted by The Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York City back in May 2003, and Melania stood out from the crowd. She made her sultry eyes pop with perfect eyeliner and her smile glistened with subtle but effective lipstick, proving she knew how to master makeup to achieve things that plastic surgery can't.
Melania Trump radiated mystique at a supermodel party in 2003
Melania Trump exuded all the unquantifiable elegance and magical mystique of a runway supermodel while posing for photos at a private party in New York City, a September 2003 celebration of supermodel Pat Cleveland. Melania's dark locks accentuated her smokey eyes, while her naturally angular features gave her an ethereal vibe that made her fit right in at the star-studded celebration, placing her among the modeling icons at the black tie gala. It's a far cry from her current appearance, and we miss it.